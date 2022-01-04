Mooresville area sustains damages from Monday's storm

The picture of what a winter storm did to Iredell County is clearer after 24 hours, according to Fire Services & Emergency Management Director Kent Greene.

The good news is there isn’t any more damage than what was initially reported.

“To the best of our knowledge, one mobile home in the South Iredell fire district was cut in half by a fallen tree and those residents were rescued by SIVFD personnel. Several other homes sustained minor to moderate damage and one business on Statesville Avenue in Mooresville also sustained damage,” Green said in an email. “In Dyson Square, what appeared to be a welding/fabrication shop was destroyed. This shop was in the middle of the building and businesses on either side received minor to moderate damage. Building inspections personnel were to inspect the property yesterday.”

The building that was destroyed was originally described as a storage building by Mooresville Fire-Rescue.

Greene said emergency management is working with the National Weather Service to determine the speed of the wind and any other information that may be relevant to the recovery efforts.

At its peak, around 8,000 people were without power in Iredell County. As of 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 632 customers remained without power.

