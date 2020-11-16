 Skip to main content
Mooresville artist receives North Carolina Arts Council grant
Mooresville artist receives North Carolina Arts Council grant

Paul Farmer received an Artist Support Grant from the North Carolina Arts Council for his interactive photomontage series, (G)LI(T)CHEN. The series is an interactive macro photography project surrounding lichen and its environmental indicators. Farmer uses macro photography as photo-documentation and says, “lichen is like a ‘canary in a coal mine’ when it comes to warning us of pollution.” His interest in science and love of art are combined in this work.

Farmer’s new interactive series can be seen on his website at: http://www.paulfarmerartist.com/new-project-s-.html.

Farmer earned a Bachelor of Arts and Design degree from N.C. State and a Master of Fine Art from Western Carolina University. Farmer is a working artist who currently teaches several forms of art at CPCC and Winthrop University. He resides in Mooresville.

