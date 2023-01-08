Mooresville Arts announces spring art lecture series

Mooresville Arts is offering free art lectures from January through April in support of its mission to be an advocate for the artist and to be an artistic and cultural resource for the Mooresville and Lake Norman community. Lectures are Sunday afternoons for about one hour at Mooresville Arts, 103 W. Center Ave., on the corner of Center Avenue and Main Street in downtown, and are provided by their experienced art instructors.

“We aim to enrich the arts culture in our region,” said Dick Handshaw, education chair and board member. “The idea of an art lecture series allows us to provide free and exceptional lifelong learning opportunities for our communities.”

In addition to art exhibitions, classes, workshops, summer camp, and a gallery shop, Mooresville Arts has been inspiring artists of all ages and abilities for decades.

The 2023 Spring Art Lecture Series is as follows:

The Selection Process of a Juried Exhibit with Marisa Pascucci, Jan. 22 from 2-3 p.m.

Take a gallery tour with Marisa Pascucci as she shares a behind-the-scenes perspective on being an exhibit juror for the 10th Anniversary Winter Juried Exhibit. Pascucci will explain the selection process of a juried exhibition and will share commentary about the pieces in this show. Question and answer will follow.

My Impressionist Art Trip Through France with Dr. Mary-Louise Biasotti Hooper, Feb. 19 from 2-3 p.m.

Come see the places where the Impressionists and post-Impressionists lived and painted. Take a trip with Hooper through the exciting streets of Paris, then northwest to the vagaries of the English Channel and finally south to the beauties of Provence and Nice. “Each place allowed me to stand where they stood, see what they saw, feel what they felt. An unbelievable experience.”

The Importance of Art Education with Justin Leluika, March 19 from 2-3 p.m.

What can we do together to ensure that the next generation receives a well-rounded education that includes the arts? Find out more about how art education promotes student success and learning, academic improvement and life skills. These are just a few of the benefits we will discuss.

“Here’s How I Work It” with Anne Harkness, April 23 from 2-3 p.m.

Anne Harkness, a top-selling and admired artist, will share information about what she looks for in strong paintings and how it is different for every new piece. She will ask the tough questions, such as: What was the plan? What was the process? Did it work? These are some of the questions she will discuss while looking at some art together with the audience.

Discover more, learn about the instructors and let them know you’re coming by going to mooresvillearts.org/art-lectures.

About Mooresville Arts

Mooresville Arts began in 1955, formerly named Mooresville Artists Guild, inside the historic depot in downtown Mooresville. Offering free exhibits, art classes and workshops for all ages, lectures and summer camps for youth and teens, the organization continues to operate in the same location nearly 70 years later. Mooresville Arts is a nonprofit and supported by the town of Mooresville, Iredell Arts Council and the North Carolina Arts Council in addition to memberships, grants and private donations.