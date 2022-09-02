Mooresville Arts beneficiary of proceeds from downtown events

The Mooresville Downtown Commission (MDC) announced a contribution of $11,500 to local nonprofit Mooresville Arts. The donation was made possible by proceeds amassed from the past three Uncorked & Artsy events, a signature Downtown Mooresville event, and ranks as the largest MDC donation to date thanks to excellent attendance from each of the recent events.

MDC Board Chair Kim Saragoni, Board Secretary Megan Morrow, and Board Member Mark Fowler presented the check to Mooresville Arts Immediate Past President and Gallery Chair Jessica DeHart, and Mooresville Arts Board Member and Development Chair Brenda Kadlecik.

“On behalf of Mooresville Arts Board of Directors, we are extremely grateful for the continued partnership with the Mooresville Downtown Commission. This generous donation represents the continued growth of Uncorked & Artsy and the engagement from the community,” said DeHart.

“It's wonderful to witness the support for the arts and for local businesses in our small, growing town. Thank you to the Mooresville Downtown Commission for being an advocate and wonderful neighbor to Mooresville Arts,” emphasized Kadlecik.

Saragoni added, “the MDC is always happy to partner with and support Mooresville Arts. Together, we make a great team and both entities have common goals of introducing more and more people to Downtown Mooresville, giving them the multiple reasons to come back.”

The MDC has partnered with Mooresville Arts on Uncorked & Artsy since the event’s inception in 2017, with a total of more than $18,000 generated to help support efforts and projects for the organization. This year, $3,000 of the $11,500 donated will be used to sponsor the prestigious American Watercolor Society traveling show, on display at Mooresville Arts from Nov. 1 through Jan. 4, 2023.

The show will feature a “First Look” reception on Nov. 4, with a limited number of reservations available. For more information on the exhibit and the reception, visit https://mooresvillearts.org/aws-event-and-exhibit.

Held each spring and fall, Uncorked & Artsy features wine and craft beer tastings at multiple Downtown Mooresville businesses and additionally showcases live music and regional artists displaying and selling their works along Broad and Main streets. The next event is scheduled for Sept. 30 with online ticket sales beginning mid-September via the Downtown Mooresville website and proceeds will again benefit Mooresville Arts.

Uncorked & Artsy is not the only signature MDC event that benefits local non-profits. Earlier this month, the MDC donated $4,500 to FeedNC, made possible by proceeds from the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Festival & Bar Crawl, and the Mooresville Wiener Race, held each fall, contributes proceeds to Lake Norman Humane.

For additional information, contact Kim Atkins, executive director, at kimatkins@downtownmooresville.com.

The MDC creates, facilitates, and promotes the vibrancy of the heart of Mooresville through engagement, support, advocacy, and leadership.