Mooresville Arts announced its two newest exhibits.

Currently on display at the depot are the 150 Challenge Group Exhibit and the Emergence: Under 40 Juried Exhibit.

The 150 Challenge Group Exhibit is being showcased in the Depot’s Center Gallery. Twenty-nine local and regional artists are participating in this celebratory show, honoring the Town of Mooresville’s 150th anniversary. A variety of subjects are captured in this exhibit, including iconic Mooresville landscapes and streetscapes, florals, figures and more. This is a multimedia exhibit featuring paintings and drawings, photography, fiber arts, woodwork, pottery and mixed media. This is a showcase of Mooresville-inspired and 150-themed artwork. Participating artists include Andy Mooney, Ann Parker, Anne Harkness, Becky McCall, Brad Lephew, Brenda Pokorny, Carleen Davis, Charlotte Lundy, Eileen Covington, Irene Jahns, Janet Visser, Kathy Murray, Kristen Simmons, Laurie Basham, Louis Schwartz, Lynda Santoni, Marcela King, Mark Jones, Martha Crespo, Mary Jo Gunning, Michael Murray, Nina Everson, Pat Lacovara, Patrick Turner, Sandra Eaton, Sheila Isenhour, William Hook, Zan Thompson and Zora Harmeling.

The Mooresville Downtown Commission is the show sponsor.

The celebrity guest judge was Mayor Miles Atkins. Atkins viewed the show entries and selected an overall show winner for his top award.

The Best of Show winner is:

Illumination Sesquicentennial Anniversary Mooresville, NC by Janet Visser.

Atkins provided this overall show commentary:

“Mooresville is in full stride in celebrating our Sesquicentennial and the spirit of that historic milestone has been beautifully and artistically captured in this exhibit. I want to commend Mooresville Arts and the 29 artists who shared their vision for the meaning of this celebration through their submissions. I appreciate all the works on display, and there are many that resonated with me.

“However, there is one piece that I feel truly captures the essence and spirit of our 150th Celebrations. This piece is a skillful work of art that highlights the artist’s talent, and the use of color on canvas portrays the feeling of our yearlong Mooresville 150th Anniversary Celebration.

“As you all know, Mooresville’s Sesquicentennial celebrations kicked off with our 150th Anniversary Fireworks Spectacular. This was our first of seven signature events, and I am honored to announce that the winner and Best in Show of the Mooresville Arts 150 Challenge go to Janet Visser.”

Emergence: the Under 40 Juried Exhibit is being showcased in the Depot’s Skylight Gallery. Twenty artists, ages 16-39, are featured in this group exhibit. This, too, is a multimedia exhibit, showcasing paintings and drawings, digital art, photography, fiber arts, clay, and paper mache. Subjects include figures and portraits, pet portraits, abstracts, landscapes and more. Visitors to the Gallery can cast their vote for their favorite piece in the show; a People’s Choice Winner will be announced at the conclusion of the exhibit. This exhibit is a collection of various art media, all created by younger artists within the Mooresville community and surrounding region.

Participating artists include Addie Clark, Ashton Martin, Brock Hollister, Bryant Portwood, Ekaterina Mazeina, Elijah Kell, Esther Moorehead, Hannah Johansen, Jack Nelson, Jake Mikeal, Jessica DeHart, Katie Vernon, Kristen Simmons, Leah Jancic, Meredith Templeton, Pooja Roy, Sara Simmons, Sarah Kadlecik, Tinashe Vincent and Zora Harmeling.

Both exhibits are on display now through Sept. 21. An artists’ reception was held Aug. 11 with nearly 200 people in attendance.

Gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Most of the artwork is for sale, and art sales directly benefit participating artists and Mooresville Arts, a nonprofit arts gallery and organization.

The gallery is located at 103 W. Center Ave. For more information, call 704-663-6661.