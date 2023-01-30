Mooresville Arts hosts its 10th Anniversary Winter Juried Exhibition

Mooresville Arts, 103 W. Center Ave., is hosting its 10th Anniversary Winter Juried Exhibition, which attracted 162 submissions. From those entries, 42 pieces of artwork, created by 36 artists, were selected for the exhibit.

Serving as the juror for this year’s event was Marisa Pascucci, gallery and collection coordinator of the Van Every/Smith Galleries at Davidson College. Accepted artwork for the exhibition, which will be on display in Mooresville Arts Center Gallery through Feb. 23, includes paintings, drawings and mixed media work.

In speaking of the exhibit, Pascucci said that “it is important to state the obvious — art is best experienced in person. The intimacy of an exquisite small watercolor, the shading of work in paper, or the texture of a painting can only be felt completely by standing in front of the work of art. While it is near impossible to jury the exhibited of an open-call exhibition in person, it is both easier and more enjoyable to award the prizes when viewing the works professionally installed in an impressive gallery space.

“For 2-plus hours on Monday, Jan. 16, I had the Mooresville Arts gallery to myself to truly look at each of the 42 works I juried into the 10th Anniversary Winter Juried Exhibit. As a self-proclaimed art geek, this is a near magical experience for me and one of the perks of being a professional in the art world. As I noted previously, the mark of a successful artwork is its ability to make the viewer feel something, and this occurred repeatedly that morning.”

Pascucci expressed her thanks to Mooresville Arts for inviting her to jury the exhibit as she said, “Bravo to each of the artists and to Mooresville Arts for its continued commitment to and support for the arts!”

Thanks were likewise extended both to Pascucci for giving her time and expertise to the exhibit, and to this year’s show sponsors, which were nvisionative; Iredell Arts Council; North Carolina Arts Council; and Dick Blick Art Supplies.

In addition to this exhibit, accepted artists were invited to display an additional piece of artwork for an Artists’ Favorites Exhibit, which includes 22 works on display in Mooresville Arts Skylight Gallery. This artwork will also be on display through Feb. 23. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Jan. 20, an artists’ reception and awards ceremony was held. Award winners for the Winter Juried Exhibit, along with the name of their artwork and medium, are as follows:

First place: “Gasworks Series 6 — Lunch with the Ruins” by William Hook of Davidson, watercolor and gouache

Second place: “Corinne 33” by Felicia van Bork of Davidson, acrylic

Third place: “Life Goes On” by Jessica DeHart of Mooresville, oil

Juror’s Choice: “Ten Square Millimeters of Decomposition” by Ed Harris of Davidson, oil and tar; “Film Noir” by Lorie Setterberg of Kannapolis, oil; “Confederation of Opposites” by Eileen Covington of Charlotte, oil; “Rain Cloud Study” by Sherry Mason of Jonesborough, Tennessee, oil; and “Camden Maine” by Susan Richards of Davidson, acrylic.