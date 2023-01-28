Mooresville attempted robbery suspects arrested in Gastonia

A man and a teen are facing charges after an attempted robbery Tuesday morning.

Zion Michael Roberts, 20, of Charlotte, was charged with felony attempted armed robbery and a magistrate set bond at $50,000. Additional warrants were being sought for felony conspiracy to commit armed robbery and felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was also charged in Mecklenburg County with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and failure to appear in court for a carrying a concealed weapon charge. He is in custody in the Gaston County Jail with a total $151,000 bond on all the charges.

The 17-year-old juvenile, also from Charlotte, was placed in a juvenile detention center under a secured custody order for charges out of Mecklenburg County. MPD detectives are obtaining secure custody orders charging the juvenile with felony attempted armed robbery, felony conspiracy to commit armed robbery and felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle for his involvement in the attempted armed robbery, police said in a news release.

Both, police said, admitted their involvement and said they followed the victim from Mecklenburg County as he drove to work Tuesday morning.

The victim said that he arrived for work shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday and was approached as he got out of his vehicle. The driver of a white vehicle stopped in front of the victim’s parked vehicle and got out, brandishing a handgun, police said. The man demanded the victim’s keys but the victim ran away without turning over the keys.

The victim said a second person opened the passenger door but did not get out of the vehicle. After the victim ran away, the suspect got back into the white car and fled, police said.

During the investigation, MPD detectives learned the white vehicle was registered to an individual in Charlotte and it had been stolen during an armed robbery in Mecklenburg County on Jan. 23.

Working with detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, authorities located the vehicle and were able to positively identify the suspects, police said.

Roberts and the juvenile were taken into custody by the Gastonia Police Department and CMPD officers after a short vehicle pursuit, police said. Two firearms were found in the vehicle, police said.

The Mooresville Police Department expressed appreciation to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the Gastonia Police Department for their assistance in this investigation and apprehension of the suspects.