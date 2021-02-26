Mooresville bank robbed Friday afternoon

From staff reports
A Mooresville bank was robbed Friday afternoon.
Reports indicate a man left the Fifth Third Bank on Main Street with cash after robbing the bank late Friday afternoon.
The man left the bank carrying a briefcase with cash from the robbery reports indicate.
Authorities indicated the suspect was last seen driving a white four-door vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Malibu.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
