Mooresville bank robbed Friday afternoon
police badge car generic
Metro Creative

A Mooresville bank was robbed Friday afternoon.

Reports indicate a man left the Fifth Third Bank on Main Street with cash after robbing the bank late Friday afternoon.

The man left the bank carrying a briefcase with cash from the robbery reports indicate.

Authorities indicated the suspect was last seen driving a white four-door vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Malibu.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

