Mooresville-based team to field part-time entry in Camping World Truck Series, Menards Series

“Last year was a building block for our team,” said Holmes. “We were new to the Truck Series at a time when most races didn’t have scheduled practice. A lot of races we went to, we were getting our first laps in the truck when the green flag waved at the start of the race. This year, we’ll have our feet wet in the series and have our notes from last season to give us a good starting spot. I know we had speed every time we unloaded our truck, that says a lot about this team. I’m confident we will be able to content for some wins this year.”

Holmes is scheduled to compete in 10 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events this season. Holmes will kick off his schedule at Daytona International Speedway this week with the No. 32 Southern States Bank Chevrolet. The Auburn University graduate is tentatively planning to enter events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway. Additional schedule details for Holmes can be found below.

Holmes is also slated to compete in three ARCA Menards Series events this season with BHR. A tentative schedule includes Talladega Superspeedway, Nashville Fairgrounds and Michigan International Speedway.