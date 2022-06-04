 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Mooresville Beautification Committee selects Yard of Distinction

  • 0
060522-mot-news-yard-p1.JPEG

The Mooresville Beautification Committee made its Yard of Distinction presentation May 7. The award was presented by Mickie Hager, a Beautification Committee member to the owners, Mark and Melba Reese of Bradford Glyn Drive, Mooresville.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Family luau was a huge success

Family luau was a huge success

Last week, the quarry area at Carrigan Farms was transformed to a tropical island with white sands, pineapples, hula dancing and more.

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, S…

Watch Now: Related Video

Kim Jong-Un sends congratulations to Queen over her 70-year reign