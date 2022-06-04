The Mooresville Beautification Committee made its Yard of Distinction presentation May 7. The award was presented by Mickie Hager, a Beautification Committee member to the owners, Mark and Melba Reese of Bradford Glyn Drive, Mooresville.
Mooresville Beautification Committee selects Yard of Distinction
