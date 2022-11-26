Mooresville bladesmith creates knives as stress reliever, to help community

Finding a way to unwind after a long workday is almost as important to someone as the job itself. There are many different ways that people go about achieving that goal, but the objective is the same: to relax and decompress from the workday.

However, where most hobbies are there to help someone “cool off,” Rob Harvey’s chosen stress reliever does exactly the opposite. Rather, he spends many of his nights and weekends in his barn, pounding away at hot metal to create one-of-a-kind blades.

“I’m always working and doing something, so whenever I get to go down there, it’s a great stress reliever for me,” Harvey said. “I get to just be in my own world for a little while.”

Harvey has been honing his skill in that hobby over the past 10 years and turning it into his own small business, RX3 Customs, all from the comfort of his own barn.

His love of the art of bladesmithing stems from his time as a member of the United States Marine Corps stationed in Okinawa. While there, he would often find himself walking into the knife shops in the cities and became fascinated with the culture of Japanese bladesmithing. Before he left Japan, he took a class with a master bladesmith and was hooked.

“That really set the stage for me,” Harvey said. “Since then, I’ve taken other classes with other master smiths to continue honing my skill and reinvesting in myself so I can continue to make progress.”

Harvey even hopes to be a master bladesmith, himself, one day. He specializes in creating patterned blades, known as Damascus blades. Creating that pattern is a process that is done by mixing two different metals.

“You have to have a plan from the beginning of what you want the pattern to look like because every time you hit that steel, it can alter the pattern,” Harvey said. “But the possibilities are endless. It really comes down the creativity of the smith.”

The bladesmithing hobby has also lent itself to Harvey becoming proficient in leatherworking, as well, as he creates sheaths for all of the blades he makes that may require them.

But even as just a part-time bladesmith, who will be seeking his journeyman certification in the near future, his craftsmanship has been shown to be stellar enough to not only forge a steady side business for himself, but also get some attention from the History Channel.

In early 2022, Harvey took part in the filming of an episode of the bladesmith competition show “Forged in Fire” where, as a part of the challenge of that episode, he had to create a blade in just three hours made from metal from a 250-pound spring. His blade was made well enough to advance past that round and into the final round where he was asked to forge a pair of Dhaab Nago, or elephant swords. Unfortunately, he was unable to come away with first place in the show, losing to a bladesmith from Arizona.

However, falling short of winning the title of champion in that episode did not taint his feelings about his experience on the show.

“I had an absolute blast,” he said. “I’ve actually already put in an application to be a part of the show again.”

Back at home, there has been another project that Harvey has been working on, little by little, over the last year, that he is pushing to be his best work yet despite not planning to make any money off of it: a bowie knife to be donated to the family of fallen Officer Jordan Sheldon to be sold to benefit Sheldon’s K9s.

“I’m close friends with one of Officer Sheldon’s best friends, so I decided that I wanted to do something to help them out,” Harvey said. “I just really want to be able to help out the Mooresville community whenever I can, so I’ve spared no expense when crafting this blade for them.”

But even as his notoriety has picked up in the wake of his inaugural television appearance on Oct. 12, Harvey remains committed to keeping his knife business as just a hobby/side business for now.

“I’m plenty busy right now — but being that busy isn’t a bad thing,” Harvey said. “I have the ability and ambition to take this full time again, but not just yet.”

For more information about RX3 Customs, or to see Harvey’s work, visit https://www.instagram.com/rx3customs/?hl=en or https://rx3customs.com/.