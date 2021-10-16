Mooresville Blue Devils rout West Cabarrus Wolverines, 50-14

The Mooresville Blue Devils evened their record to 4-4 and improved their conference record to 3-1 with a rout of the West Cabarrus Wolverines on Friday. The Blue Devils won 50-14. No further information was available.

The Blue Devils will return home Friday to take on A.L. Brown at 7:30 p.m. before closing out the regular season on Oct. 29 with a visit to cross-town and conference rival, Lake Norman. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Currently the Wildcats hold the second place slot in conference standings with Mooresville in third.