Mooresville board amends contract for Faith Road, NC 115 project
Mooresville board amends contract for Faith Road, NC 115 project

  • Updated
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a supplemental amendment to the town’s contract with Ramey Kemp Associates for additional surveying; utility, exploration and engineering services; and the creation of design plans for the Faith Road/ N.C. 115 improvement project.

The improvement project includes the realignment of the existing intersection for improved traffic flow along with new left turn lanes on all legs of the intersection, according to the town.

Town Manager Randy Hemann said the previous contractor last performed work on the project in August 2020. The town defaulted the contractor for breach of contract two months later. The town is currently revising plans to complete the project and plans to rebid the remaining portions in May.

The board’s decision Monday will increase the contract with Ramey Kemp from $127,019.11 to $180,874.32.

In other business, the board approved three separate zoning establishment requests for properties annexed into the town in December 2020. The board first approved a request for 288 Rocky River Road to go from County Residential Agriculture, or RA, to municipal Single-Family Residential-2, or R-2. When the property was sold in May 2020, access to a shared well was taken away facilitating the need to access municipal water, town documents said.

The board also approved a zoning establishment request at 630 Brawley School Road to go from County Residential Agriculture, or RA, to Municipal Corridor Mixed Use, or CMX. The 1.8-acre property is located adjacent to Brawley Middle School. The new owner of the property seeks to build a restaurant with a drive-thru, according to town documents. The owner would have to first have a concept plan approved and then go before the Planning Board and Board of Commissioners to gain approval for a conditional zoning request in order to build the drive-thru restaurant, town documents said.

The board also approved a zoning establishment request at 148 Shinnville Road to go from County Residential Agriculture to Municipal Single-Family Residential-2.

