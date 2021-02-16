Mooresville board amends contract for Faith Road, NC 115 project

The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a supplemental amendment to the town’s contract with Ramey Kemp Associates for additional surveying; utility, exploration and engineering services; and the creation of design plans for the Faith Road/ N.C. 115 improvement project.

The improvement project includes the realignment of the existing intersection for improved traffic flow along with new left turn lanes on all legs of the intersection, according to the town.

Town Manager Randy Hemann said the previous contractor last performed work on the project in August 2020. The town defaulted the contractor for breach of contract two months later. The town is currently revising plans to complete the project and plans to rebid the remaining portions in May.

The board’s decision Monday will increase the contract with Ramey Kemp from $127,019.11 to $180,874.32.

In other business, the board approved three separate zoning establishment requests for properties annexed into the town in December 2020. The board first approved a request for 288 Rocky River Road to go from County Residential Agriculture, or RA, to municipal Single-Family Residential-2, or R-2. When the property was sold in May 2020, access to a shared well was taken away facilitating the need to access municipal water, town documents said.