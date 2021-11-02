Mooresville board approves $12M economic incentive grant

The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a $12.3 million economic incentive grant to Holley Performance Products, a leading designer, marketer and manufacturer of high-performance automotive aftermarket products, to build its east coast headquarters in Mooresville.
Holley Performance Products includes 70 brands such as Mooresville-based Detroit Speed, GearFX Driveline, Simpson Performance Products and Flowmaster, said Jennifer Bosser, president and CEO of the Iredell County Economic Development Corporation during the board meeting Monday. These four companies will join Holley in a new 111,000 square-foot building to serve as Holley’s new east coast headquarters in the Mooresville Business Park East Industrial Park, Bosser said.
The expansion will represent a total investment of $12.3 million in real property, machinery and equipment and create up to 40 more jobs with an average salary of $40,000 over the next three years in addition to the 80 local employees already working here, Bosser said.
Holley plans to host large events for car enthusiasts in Mooresville which will generate visitor revenue, she said. Bosser requested the board approve a performance-based economic incentive grant for up to $262,712 annually paid over five years to Holley. The Iredell County Board of Commissioners will also hear a request for an economic incentive grant for this project, known as “Project Madi” on Nov. 16, Bosser said.
Holley Performance Products is currently headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
In a unanimous 6-0 vote, the board approved the economic incentive grant Monday.
“Holley Performance Products is a top name in automotive racing and performance parts manufacturing and has a strong reputation among car enthusiasts,” said Mayor Miles Akins in a statement released after the meeting. “We are excited to add them to the portfolio of automotive parts manufacturers in Mooresville’s industrial landscape.”
In other business, the Mooresville Youth Council presented to the board the group’s plans for the upcoming year, including a promotional video to showcase the Mooresville Fire Department’s new training center and educating the public about the town’s Stormwater Department’s bio retention ponds and sand filters. The Mooresville Youth Council includes 30 students from six area high schools and works with the town of Mooresville to volunteer and educate the public on various issues.