Mooresville board approves $12M economic incentive grant

The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a $12.3 million economic incentive grant to Holley Performance Products, a leading designer, marketer and manufacturer of high-performance automotive aftermarket products, to build its east coast headquarters in Mooresville.

Holley Performance Products includes 70 brands such as Mooresville-based Detroit Speed, GearFX Driveline, Simpson Performance Products and Flowmaster, said Jennifer Bosser, president and CEO of the Iredell County Economic Development Corporation during the board meeting Monday. These four companies will join Holley in a new 111,000 square-foot building to serve as Holley’s new east coast headquarters in the Mooresville Business Park East Industrial Park, Bosser said.

The expansion will represent a total investment of $12.3 million in real property, machinery and equipment and create up to 40 more jobs with an average salary of $40,000 over the next three years in addition to the 80 local employees already working here, Bosser said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}