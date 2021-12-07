Mooresville board approves contract for second phase of Liberty Park renovation

McAdams Company is under contract for the park’s design.

Construction of the project should start sometime in early 2022 with a 513-day construction time with an expected completion in spring 2023, Wyckoff said.

In other business, the board unanimously approved an ordinance designating the home of prominent Mooresville citizen Zebulon Turlington, at 351 W. Center Ave. as a local historic landmark. Turlington served as the town attorney for more than 50 years and was instrumental in establishing the Mooresville Graded School District, the Mooresville Public Library and the town’s first hospital, said Planning and Community Development Director Danny Wilson. Turlington also served in the state legislature for eight terms, he said.

The home was constructed in 1906 and best efforts have been made to preserve or match the home’s original materials during restoration. Turlington and his wife Mary Rankin Turlington lived at the home from 1906-1969, Wilson said.

The North Carolina State Historic Preservation Office has endorsed the historical designation, said Wilson.