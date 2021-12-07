Mooresville board approves contract for second phase of Liberty Park renovation

The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved awarding a $7.9 million contract to contractors J.D. Goodrum to complete the phase two construction and renovation of Liberty Park.
Chris Wyckoff, Mooresville’s facilities director, said the anticipated project will revamp the existing space people know and love about Liberty Park. Renovations to the park will include an interactive water fountain, new play structures, connective walking trails and a covered, high school regulation size basketball court that will double as a shaded location for other events like farmer’s markets, he said.
The park will also feature a new shaded picnic area, a hillside playground, new restrooms, a stream revitalization that will help the park’s waterfall and a pergola with swings as well as a greenway trail connecting to Center Street, Wyckoff said.
The renovation of Liberty Park, first constructed in the mid 1970’s, is part of the planned revitalization of downtown Mooresville. The park’s phase one project, completed in early 2020, offers the new amphitheater and event lawn and a pedestrian walkway linking the park to Church Street and downtown Mooresville.
“It’s going to be a great place for folks to gather,” Wyckoff said.
McAdams Company is under contract for the park’s design.
Construction of the project should start sometime in early 2022 with a 513-day construction time with an expected completion in spring 2023, Wyckoff said.
In other business, the board unanimously approved an ordinance designating the home of prominent Mooresville citizen Zebulon Turlington, at 351 W. Center Ave. as a local historic landmark. Turlington served as the town attorney for more than 50 years and was instrumental in establishing the Mooresville Graded School District, the Mooresville Public Library and the town’s first hospital, said Planning and Community Development Director Danny Wilson. Turlington also served in the state legislature for eight terms, he said.
The home was constructed in 1906 and best efforts have been made to preserve or match the home’s original materials during restoration. Turlington and his wife Mary Rankin Turlington lived at the home from 1906-1969, Wilson said.
The North Carolina State Historic Preservation Office has endorsed the historical designation, said Wilson.
In other business, Mayor Miles Atkins was sworn into his third term as mayor by Superior Court Judge Joseph Crosswhite. Commissioner Gary West was also sworn in by Crosswhite to his second term representing one of the board’s two at-large seats.
The board of commissioners also unanimously appointed Commissioner Lisa Qualls to continue serving as Mayor Pro Tem.
The board also recognized members of the Police Citizen’s Academy and learned the town has received a comprehensive financial report without exceptions for Fiscal Year 2021, according to Bob Taylor of Potter & Company.