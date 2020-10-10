Mooresville board approves MPD request for $480K grant

The Board of Commissioners approved, in a 6-0 vote, a professional services contract to Kimley-Horn for an amount not to exceed $771,741 for the Mazeppa Road Flyover project. The scope of services of this contract will take the project up to the right of way phase with the intent of completing the purchase of right of way and final design phases in subsequent fiscal year budgets, said Assistant Town Manager Ryan Rase. The Mazeppa Road Flyover project will construct a new grade separated roadway bridge flyover of Mazeppa Road over N.C. 115 and the Norfolk Southern Railroad at the existing intersection of N.C 115 and Mazeppa Road/Connector Road.

The Mooresville Board of Commissioners, in a 6-0 vote, awarded the approval of a contract to Fuller & Co. Construction LLC for an amount not to exceed $3.1 million for the Wiggins Road Sewer Facilities — Force Main Phase 1 project. This project includes a new 24" force main from the existing Northside Pump Station to an existing outfall off Pine Street. This project will serve the Northside Pump Station and the new Wiggins Road Pump Station to be built on Wiggins Road, according to the town. The board also, in a 6-0 vote, approved a third amendment to the three-year old engineering services agreement with Willis Engineers for the Wiggins Road Sewer Facilities project. This amendment will increase the not to exceed contract amount from $751,000 to $1.4 million, said Public Utilities Director Allison Kraft.