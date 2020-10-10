Mooresville board approves MPD request for $480K grant

The Mooresville Board of Commissioners approved a request from the Mooresville Police Department on Monday to accept a three-year $480,964 U.S. Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women grant whose funds will be used to improve criminal justice responses to domestic and dating violence, sexual assault and stalking.
This action came during a regularly-scheduled Board of Commissioners meeting held at the Charles Mack Citizen Center Monday evening.
The grant will provide a second Special Victims detective at the Mooresville Police Department in addition to a full-time victim advocate at My Sister’s House, where battered women can safely stay, said Chief Ron Campurciani.
“What we’re trying to do is continue to stay above the curve and stay on top of initiatives,” Campurciani told the board. “Be more proactive than reactive on things.”
The Town of Mooresville, in collaboration with My Sister’s House, will use this award to enhance community coordinated response or CCR. Specifically, this project will support a Special Victims detective to investigate intimate partner violence cases; support a victim advocate; implement a data collection, analysis tracking and sharing process for CCR partners; and implement a comprehensive CCR protocol regarding sexual assault investigations and follow up steps, according to a police department press release.
Support Local Journalism
Commissioner Lisa Qualls called the grant funding timing “excellent” since the town has seen a 22.4 percent increase in domestic violence calls since this time last year. Campurciani said domestic violence calls have increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Town Manager Randy Hemann said the town is excited to have the police department receive the grant. “That’s really going to help us build cases and reduce those domestic numbers,” Hemann said.
In other business, the Board of Commissioners, in a 5-1 vote, approved a conditional rezoning request from Prestige Development to rezone about 11 acres of properties at 2221 Charlotte Highway from Single Family Residential, or R-2, to Single Family Residential-5 with conditions, or R5-C. Prestige Development seeks to build a 35-single family home development with a density of 3.18 units per acre, said Town Planning and Community Development Director Danny Wilson. The development is a continuation of the Sequoia Forest development first approved in 2019, Wilson said. Although not constructed by the same developer as Sequoia Forest, the proposed homes would directly tie into that development, Wilson said.
Commissioners Gary West, Barbara Whittington, Eddie Dingler, Bobby Compton and Thurman Houston voted to approve the conditional rezoning request while Qualls voted against it citing issues with the few number of connections to Charlotte Highway.
The Board of Commissioners approved, in a 6-0 vote, a professional services contract to Kimley-Horn for an amount not to exceed $771,741 for the Mazeppa Road Flyover project. The scope of services of this contract will take the project up to the right of way phase with the intent of completing the purchase of right of way and final design phases in subsequent fiscal year budgets, said Assistant Town Manager Ryan Rase. The Mazeppa Road Flyover project will construct a new grade separated roadway bridge flyover of Mazeppa Road over N.C. 115 and the Norfolk Southern Railroad at the existing intersection of N.C 115 and Mazeppa Road/Connector Road.
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners, in a 6-0 vote, awarded the approval of a contract to Fuller & Co. Construction LLC for an amount not to exceed $3.1 million for the Wiggins Road Sewer Facilities — Force Main Phase 1 project. This project includes a new 24" force main from the existing Northside Pump Station to an existing outfall off Pine Street. This project will serve the Northside Pump Station and the new Wiggins Road Pump Station to be built on Wiggins Road, according to the town. The board also, in a 6-0 vote, approved a third amendment to the three-year old engineering services agreement with Willis Engineers for the Wiggins Road Sewer Facilities project. This amendment will increase the not to exceed contract amount from $751,000 to $1.4 million, said Public Utilities Director Allison Kraft.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.