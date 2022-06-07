Mooresville board approves nearly $165M budget; tax rate to remain the same

After numerous hours spent hammering out the details in the lead-up to the proposal, the Mooresville Board of Commissioners passed the proposed budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year Monday evening.

The budget is set at a figure just under $165 million and includes funding for a multitude of projects in Mooresville, such as starting construction on the East/West Connector as well as repurposing the building that currently houses the Mooresville Police Department into the Town Hall Annex upon completion of the department’s new headquarters at the corner of U.S. 21 and West Wilson Avenue.

There will also be money allocated to form a Traffic Operations Unit that will partner with NCDOT and work to maintain traffic signals and timing throughout Mooresville. The budget also includes money to finish work on Cornelius Road Park in the next 12 months.

In his presentation, Mooresville Town Manager Randy Hemann touted the town’s tax rate, which will remain unchanged for the 15th consecutive year.

The board passed the budget unanimously.

“It’s a good budget,” Mayor Miles Atkins said with a smile immediately after it was approved.

Prior to the budget discussion, Atkins swore in a pair of new officers to the Mooresville Police force. Officers Kevin Kerrick and Thomas “Matt” Lowman were joined by their families for the first in-person swearing-in ceremony in more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the swearing-in of the new officers, Chief Ron Campurciani recognized K-9 Officer John Sage with his Advanced Law Enforcement Officer Certification award given to him by the state of North Carolina.

A date was also set for the much-anticipated public hearing surrounding a rezoning request for roughly 34 acres located in western Mooresville at 990 River Highway. The proposal, which was submitted in February by The Spectrum Cos., calls for the site to be developed into 350 multifamily housing units and more than 25,500 square feet of commercial space. The plans state that 295 apartments and 47 townhomes are planned for the area.

According to discussions had among the board members, a large public comment period is expected for the hearing, so it will be moved from Town Hall to the Charles Mack Citizen Center to accommodate for the expected turnout.

The hearing will be set for July 5.

Other items approved by the board on the consent agenda:

A budget amendment to accept with appreciation the donation of two kennels valued at $10,155 from Sheldon’s K9s.

A request from the police department to apply for a U.S. Department of Justice/COPS Hiring Program grant totaling $500,000 to support the hiring of four new policeoOfficers. The grant will fund 75% of entry-level officers’ salaries and fringe benefits over a three-year period with a cap of $125,000 in federal funds allowed per officer.

Approved a request to hold a fireworks show by Pyro Shows East Coast at the Lake Norman YMCA on July 3.

A request from the TI department to approve the credit in the amount of $49,494.64 in recognition of the following fees paid to Tyler for Tyler Software.

A request from the TI department to approve the purchase in the amount of $398,600 for an Isilon system to the modern PowerScale solution which will include networking to shift from Infiniband to Ethernet, which is the future of the PowerScale platform.

A request from the utilities department to enter into an agreement for professional services with HDR Engineering Inc. of the Carolinas in an amount not to exceed $89,960 for hydraulic modeling and small area planning to establish projects that may be required in the future to extend utility services to the north and northeast, and to establish the most appropriate location for a future elevated storage tank as recommended in the Comprehensive Master Plan.

A budget amendment to allocate a portion of the $5.3 million SCIF grant, in the amount of $432,439, for FY22 Pavement Preservation Project.

An amendment to transfer funds from the CMCC’s capital improvement line into repair and maintenance to cover the additional cost of the replacement doors.

Accepted the offer of purchase for right of way, permanent easements and temporary easements at 205 Golf Course Drive (Golf Course) from the NCDOT in conjunction with the Brawley School Road Project for $43,025.