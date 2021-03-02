Mooresville board approves request to rezone for development

But without a concept plan, many commissioners were worried the developers could say they would build one thing and then later build something else. Commissioner Eddie Dingler said he’d be all for the project if there was a concept plan associated with it.

“We need you to bring it home,” Dingler said. “You’ve got the support. We just need to see it.”

If a different project is built than what Giglio and Jarrett touted Monday, “I’m going to feel bad for the citizens of Mooresville because I approved something without seeing it,” said Commissioner Bobby Compton.

Commissioner Gary West said without plans, the board was forced to take the pair at their word. He also asked if they thought people would want to live across the street from a fire station and a busy post office.

Jarrett said people who live in an urban area expect noise and the demand for downtown housing is there. “I really feel confident that’s not going to be a deterrent,” she said.

Giglio said if they had come to the board with a conditional rezoning request — which requires a concept plan — and the board turned them down, it would be another full year before they would be able to come back before the board with another request.