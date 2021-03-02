Mooresville board approves request to rezone for development

The Mooresville Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a rezoning request from MV2 Investments on Monday to rezone nine properties totaling 1.5 acres between North Main and North Church streets for the proposed construction of a multi-family development.
MV2 Investment’s Vinny Giglio and Amy Jarrett said their vision is to build town homes or row concept homes inspired by the 19th-century former mill owner house still standing on the property at the corner of Institute Avenue and North Main Street.
“We’re going to use it as our inspiration, our muse, for the property,” Jarrett told the board Monday at the Charles Mack Citizen Center.
That former mill owner home will be preserved and restored to become a commercial business, Giglio said. The nine properties are adjacent to single-family homes and are located across the street from the Bay State Milling Co., Mooresville Fire Station No. 1 and the U.S. Post Office. Just down the road is the Mooresville Town Hall.
Giglio and Jarrett had no concept plan for commissioners to view Monday but instead showed images of multilevel, urban town homes and row housing that “marry traditional architecture with modern functionality,” Jarrett said.
With a conventional rezoning request, there is no required approved project concept plan, said Director of Planning and Community Development Danny Wilson. If approved, the next step would be to work with town staff on concept plan development and a site plan, he said.
But without a concept plan, many commissioners were worried the developers could say they would build one thing and then later build something else. Commissioner Eddie Dingler said he’d be all for the project if there was a concept plan associated with it.
“We need you to bring it home,” Dingler said. “You’ve got the support. We just need to see it.”
If a different project is built than what Giglio and Jarrett touted Monday, “I’m going to feel bad for the citizens of Mooresville because I approved something without seeing it,” said Commissioner Bobby Compton.
Commissioner Gary West said without plans, the board was forced to take the pair at their word. He also asked if they thought people would want to live across the street from a fire station and a busy post office.
Jarrett said people who live in an urban area expect noise and the demand for downtown housing is there. “I really feel confident that’s not going to be a deterrent,” she said.
Giglio said if they had come to the board with a conditional rezoning request — which requires a concept plan — and the board turned them down, it would be another full year before they would be able to come back before the board with another request.
“It’s definitely a balance,” Giglio said.
Giglio said they do plan to come back before the board with a conditional rezoning request at a later time.
Other commissioners were not concerned as MV2 has a proven track record with Mill One, a mixed-use development currently under construction in downtown Mooresville, the North Main Village apartments and a mixed-use property to be built on South Main Street next to What-A-Burger.
“I don’t have any issue with trusting what you say you’re going to do,” said Commissioner Barbara Whittington.
“I see a guy that has come through on three major projects,” said Commissioner Thurman Houston, adding row town homes would make a good addition to the businesses and vacant properties currently on North Main Street. “I just can’t see why we would try to hold anybody up.”
Houston eventually made a motion to approve the conventional rezoning request and Whittington seconded the motion, which was passed in a 6-0 vote.
The board also unanimously approved a conditional rezoning request from Ardmore Water’s Edge, LLC for property on Templeton Road to go from Single Family Residential-2, or R-2, to Corridor Mixed Use with Conditions, or CMX-C.
Owner Michael Chester III plans to build a three-story, 30-unit multifamily addition to the existing Alcove Commons development there, said Danny Wilson, noting that the 2.6 acres is currently vacant.
In other business, the board:
In a unanimous vote denied a conventional rezoning request from applicant John Martinez for a two-acre property at 1176 Shearers Road to go from Single Family Residential-2, or R-2, to Residential Mixed use, or RMX. Martinez did not attend Monday’s meeting but Wilson read a letter from him explaining Martinez sought to build attached, affordable town-homes on the property. Wilson said staff recommended denial of the request as there were no other project details provided and that without a plan it would be hard to know the impact on surrounding properties, Wilson said. The triangle-shaped property is surrounded by single-family residential homes, Wilson said.
Unanimously approved the awarding of an $818,499 contract to Bio-Nomic Services for the 2020 Sewer Rehabilitation Project. The project consists of rehabilitating approximately 14,500 linear feet of 8-inch, 12-inch, and 15-inch sewer pipes via cured-in-place-pipe (CIPP) lining. The project also includes the cleaning and inspection of additional piping, point repairs and manhole rehabilitation. The work will be generally located between N.C. 115 and Shearers Road near Timber Road.
Recognized the Exchange Club of Mooresville Lake Norman for its 30 years of service to the community. The board also proclaimed the week of March 7-13 as “Women in Construction Week.”