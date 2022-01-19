Mooresville board approves rezoning request on West Park Avenue

Houston said the connection is needed as a way for emergency services to get through if N.C. 801 is blocked. He also chastised the parents in the audience for allowing their children to play in the street as it is against town law to do so. Houston also said traffic would not be exclusive to the Oaks on Main neighborhood. “I have no problem about people coming through your neighborhood because every street in Mooresville cars go by,” Houston said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Oct. 14, 2021, the Mooresville Planning Board recommended in a 4-2 vote the board deny the rezoning request.

Even if D.R. Horton had sought a lower density zoning designation such as R-2, there would still be a requirement for another access point according to state fire code, Compton said. That is the exact reason why Oaks on Main connects to Cedarcroft Drive, Compton said.

Qualls asked the price points for the town homes which several of those who commented called “low quality.” A representative from D.R. Horton said it was hard to name the exact price but estimated the townhomes would cost about $270,000 while the detached single-family homes would be in the high $300,000 range.