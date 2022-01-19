Mooresville board approves rezoning request on West Park Avenue

The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a conditional rezoning request from home construction company D.R. Horton for 49 acres at 601 W. Park Ave. for the construction of 78 detached single-family homes and 102 town homes.
D.R. Horton sought rezoning from Single Family Residential-2, or R-2, to Single Family Residential-5 with conditions, or R5-C, to build a new community called Doolittle Farms.
Commissioners Gary West, Lisa Qualls, Thurman Houston, Bobby Compton and Eddie Dingler voted to approve the rezoning request while only Commissioner Barbara Whittington, who lives in the Oaks on Main neighborhood where the proposed Doolittle Farms neighborhood would connect, opposed it.
“My house might be on fire if I vote for it tonight,” Whittington said, looking at the numerous people in the audience who would later speak out against the requested rezoning. Whittington said it would be detrimental to Oaks on Main to have another subdivision connect to it and that it would serve as a cut through to East Mooresville Intermediate School.
During the public comment portion of the hearing, nearly a dozen people asked the board to reject the developer’s rezoning request because of concerns about traffic and safety issues for the neighborhood children who like to ride bikes and scooters and play in the street. Parents also said their community movie nights, held in a cul-de-sac on Wellshire Street would no longer be possible if the request is approved because the street would then connect to the new subdivision.
Houston said the connection is needed as a way for emergency services to get through if N.C. 801 is blocked. He also chastised the parents in the audience for allowing their children to play in the street as it is against town law to do so. Houston also said traffic would not be exclusive to the Oaks on Main neighborhood. “I have no problem about people coming through your neighborhood because every street in Mooresville cars go by,” Houston said.
On Oct. 14, 2021, the Mooresville Planning Board recommended in a 4-2 vote the board deny the rezoning request.
Even if D.R. Horton had sought a lower density zoning designation such as R-2, there would still be a requirement for another access point according to state fire code, Compton said. That is the exact reason why Oaks on Main connects to Cedarcroft Drive, Compton said.
Qualls asked the price points for the town homes which several of those who commented called “low quality.” A representative from D.R. Horton said it was hard to name the exact price but estimated the townhomes would cost about $270,000 while the detached single-family homes would be in the high $300,000 range.
Compton then motioned to approve the rezoning with the conditions the developers would add raised crosswalks at several more points in the neighborhood and add left and right turn lanes at N.C. 801 and Logan Street. Houston seconded the motion with only Whittington opposing it.
In related business, the board unanimously approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request from D.R. Horton for the same property.
In other business, the board unanimously approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request from Stoney Ridge Properties LLC for just over 90 acres of undeveloped property off Exmore Road. J.R. Wright, with Strategic Real Estate Partners, told the board the owner plans to build a two building industrial park on the property. The board also unanimously approved a zoning establishment for the same property of town of Mooresville General Industrial, or GI, from Iredell County Residential Agricultural, or RA, and Light Manufacturing Conditional Use District, or M1 CUD.
In other business, the board unanimously denied a voluntary annexation and utility extension request from FELLFAB Enterprises, LLC for 27 acres at 1618 Landis Highway. Transportation Planner Erika Martin said the company is not seeking rezoning for the property and that the property is currently zoned Highway Business, or HB. Board members asked the company to return with a site plan to know exactly what they planned to build there. Qualls and Dingler both said without a site plan, there was no vision or guarantee of what could be built there.