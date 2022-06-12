Mooresville board approves 'social district' in downtown

In September 2021, the North Carolina General Assembly passed a bill allowing cities and towns to create “social districts” to help provide a boost to downtown businesses statewide. Many have referred to this bill as a lifeline for bars and restaurants in downtown areas to bounce back from the pandemic.

On Monday night, the town of Mooresville tossed that lifeline to their own businesses, approving a social district to allow those that visit Downtown Mooresville to carry alcoholic beverages in a set area.

“This is a business decision that supports our locally-owned business,” Kim Atkins, executive director of the Mooresville Downtown Commission, said. “By adding the social district, we will be able to set ourselves apart from nearby towns and attract more customers and visitors.

“We want Mooresville to continue to be the premier and preferred destination in the region.”

The new ordinance passed by the Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday would allow people to carry alcoholic beverages in specially-marked to-go cups in a designated area in Downtown Mooresville between the hours of noon and 10 p.m. seven days a week.

The designated area would be clearly marked, and as approved, will encompass all of Main Street between McLelland and Iredell avenues as well as parts of North Broad Street and the areas between Main and Church streets. The area does not include the newly completed business/residential complex, One Mill or Liberty Park.

Neighboring towns, Kannapolis and Cornelius, have already approved such a district.

“One soon-to-open business emailed us today and said they chose Downtown Mooresville because the area is the hub of where the city wants to go,” Atkins said. “This also gives the downtown commission the ability to enhance our shopping and entertainment districts and it gives restaurants a chance to add another revenue stream.”

The social district was approved by a 5-1 vote, with only Thurman Houston voting against the measure.

Currently, there are 11 social districts in North Carolina already in operation, with another 20 cities and towns exploring the possibility of establishing one.

Downtown businesses that wish to serve to-go drinks as a part of this new ordinance will be required to complete ServeSafe or ServePro training before being approved by the Mooresville Downtown Commission.

Restaurants wishing to be a part of the social district must apply to receive a permit before July 11.

Many business owners who operate restaurants on Main Street appeared in front of the board during the public comment to express their gratitude for the proposal of the district.

The board of commissioners will review the newly-approved ordinance six months after its start date to address if any changes need to be made.