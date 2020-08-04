Mooresville Board awards contracts for East West Connector, pump station improvements

The Mooresville Board of Commissioners awarded approximately $4.3 million worth of contracts Monday to move forward with road and pump station improvement projects and a fleet maintenance project.
The board unanimously approved awarding a $1.7 million professional services contract to Rummel, Klepper & Kahl, LLP in Charlotte for the design, utility relocation, right of away acquisition and railroad coordination for phase one of the Silicon Shores East-West Connector Road Project near I-77’s Exit 31. The multi-lane road project will connect Langtree Road to N.C. Highway 115 and includes road improvements at the Langtree Road and East West Connector intersection and the N.C. Highway 115 and East West Connector intersection. The project also includes the construction of the RL West Connector and Transco Connector. As part of the contract approval, the board also approved corresponding East West Connector Project budget ordinance amendments.
“We are excited,” said Mooresville Engineering Services Director Jon Young. “We’re looking forward to getting this project going.”
The Board of Commissioners also unanimously approved awarding an $805,612 construction contract to Carolina Grading and Utilities, Inc. for the Mooresville Pump Stations Rehabilitation project. The work consists of concrete rehabilitation and re-coating of the wet wells at the Reeds Creek and South Iredell lift stations and the addition of screening equipment at the South Iredell lift station, said Public Utilities Director Allison Kraft. The South Iredell lift station is located behind the Pecan Hills subdivision and the addition of screening equipment there will eliminate the need for workers to manually sort through debris each day to prevent blockages, Kraft said.
In other business, the board approved a resolution declaring the town’s intent to reimburse itself for capital expenditures incurred in connection with the Fleet Maintenance Building Expansion Project from the proceeds of tax exempt obligations bonds. The board then approved a budget amendment transferring $1.9 million from the General Fund to the General Capital Projects Fund to temporarily cover the expenses related to the Fleet Maintenance Building Expansion Project. Chief Financial Officer Deborah Hockett said these funds will be recovered when the town receives proceeds from the sale of these bonds in December. The board then approved a third motion approving an amendment to establish the Fleet Maintenance Building Expansion Project Ordinance.
The board then approved awarding a $1.8 million contract to Encompass Building Group, Inc.for the construction of the Fleet Maintenance Expansion Project. The project includes the expansion of the existing facility by 2,205 square feet, the addition of a new small engine repair bay and 18 new parking spaces fronting Charlotte Highway, said Chris Wyckoff, town facilities director. The expansion is fueled by the growth of the town, Wyckoff said.
In other business, the board unanimously approved a request from property owner William Downing to rezoning a small portion of 12.75 acres of property on Haney Drive from Single Family Residential 2, or R-2, to General Industrial, or GI. Planning and Community Development Director Danny Wilson said the property is currently split-zoned between GI and R-2 and Downing requested to designate the entire property as GI. As a conventional rezoning request, there is no concept plan needed for the request, Wilson said.
The board also approved a conventional request from Dr. Harsh Govil to rezone 6.2 acres at 459 Brawley School Road from Single Family Residential, or R-2, to Corridor Mixed Use, or CMX,.
In other business, the board approved two utility requests for properties at 148 Shinnville Road and 220 East Waterlynn Road but continued to its Sept. 8 meeting a utilities service request from Prestige Development for a property at 2221 Charlotte Highway. Commissioners said they needed more information before agreeing to connect utility service.
In other business, the board unanimously approved authorizing Town Manager Randy Hemann to enter into a coronavirus relief fund contract with Iredell County for reimbursement up to $984,711 for allowable COVID-19-related expenditures.
