Mooresville board denies request to build lakefront condos

In other business, the board unanimously approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request for just over half an acre at 113 Kingsway Drive. The board also unanimously approved a voluntary annexation request and ratified an emergency utility extension for two adjacent properties at 3158 Charlotte Highway and 124 W. Waterlynn Road. The property owner’s well collapsed, Town Transportation Planner Erika Martin said, and they needed an emergency extension to the town water system.

The board also unanimously approved a rezoning request for a property at 2907 Charlotte Highway to go from Single-Family Residential-2, or R-2, to Neighborhood Mixed Use, or NMX. Property owner Chris Dissibio said he has no specific plans but wanted to change the zoning because he felt it is time to take advantage of any possible opportunities to run a business on the just under one-acre parcel.

The board also approved, in a 5-1 vote with West dissenting, a conventional rezoning request from the John and Kerry Brown Family Trust for property on Oakridge Farm Highway to rezone the property from Single-Family Residential-2, or R-2, to Highway Business, or HB. The 2.7 acre parcel is vacant and located at the corner of Oak Ridge Farm Highway and Overhead Bridge Road, said Planning and Community Development Director Danny Wilson.