Mooresville board denies request to build lakefront condos

The Mooresville Board of Commissioners denied a rezoning request Monday thwarting a developer’s plans to build lakefront condominiums instead of the four-story luxury hotel he pitched to the board two years ago.
In April 2019, the board in a unanimous 5-0 vote, approved developer Brett Krueger’s request to conditionally rezone 15.6 acres at Sunset Cove and Alcove roads from Single Family-Residential, or R-2, to VC-C, or Village Center with Conditions allowing him to build an 82-room luxury hotel with event and conference space, a spa and restaurant.
But the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the real estate market and investors are no longer interested in providing funding for hotels for a population that isn’t quite ready to travel yet, Krueger told the board. Instead, he’d like to build a four-story condominium building overlooking Lake Norman. To do that, he asked the board on Monday to remove the existing conditions and conditionally rezone from VC-C to Village Center, or VC.
But, seven neighbors living near the potential project asked the board not to grant the rezoning.
The land, just outside town limits, is still vacant and without light pollution, several people said. They were also concerned with the potential for the project’s density issues, heavy traffic and negative effect on Lake Norman. Most of all, several people expressed concern that if Krueger was granted his rezoning request, he could sell the property to the highest bidder. Without any conditions, the new property owners would not be bound to build Krueger’s condos and could build potentially taller projects.
Krueger said he agreed with preserving Lake Norman as the town’s greatest asset, explaining he wants to keep the cove quiet and serene. One person spoke in favor of the project and defended Krueger, saying he is transparent and a man of his word.
Commissioner Lisa Qualls said neighbors wanted transparency as well with these type of projects and the board is not keen to support development when there are no concept plans. She then asked Krueger why he did not come forward with a concept plan for the condominium project.
Krueger said he was in talks with several financial backers, each with a different vision for the project. He didn’t want to ask the board for one thing Monday and then come back seeking permission for something else, he said. “I was trying to simplify it for us and for Mooresville,” Krueger said.
Commissioner Gary West said the board has only a few tools to manage growth responsibly. One is placing conditions on rezoning with site plans and another is to require appropriate traffic mitigations, which Krueger did agree to two years ago.
Commissioner Thurman Houston soon made a motion to approve the conditional rezoning request because it is consistent with the OneMooresville Plan, but the motion died for lack of a second. Qualls then made a motion to deny the conditional rezoning request and it passed in a 5-1 vote with Houston dissenting.
In other business, the board unanimously approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request for just over half an acre at 113 Kingsway Drive. The board also unanimously approved a voluntary annexation request and ratified an emergency utility extension for two adjacent properties at 3158 Charlotte Highway and 124 W. Waterlynn Road. The property owner’s well collapsed, Town Transportation Planner Erika Martin said, and they needed an emergency extension to the town water system.
The board also unanimously approved a rezoning request for a property at 2907 Charlotte Highway to go from Single-Family Residential-2, or R-2, to Neighborhood Mixed Use, or NMX. Property owner Chris Dissibio said he has no specific plans but wanted to change the zoning because he felt it is time to take advantage of any possible opportunities to run a business on the just under one-acre parcel.
The board also approved, in a 5-1 vote with West dissenting, a conventional rezoning request from the John and Kerry Brown Family Trust for property on Oakridge Farm Highway to rezone the property from Single-Family Residential-2, or R-2, to Highway Business, or HB. The 2.7 acre parcel is vacant and located at the corner of Oak Ridge Farm Highway and Overhead Bridge Road, said Planning and Community Development Director Danny Wilson.
But, George Cobb, director of planning for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charlotte, asked the applicant during the public hearing to withdraw its plans and reconsider submitting a new request that would not allow the construction of any possible nightclubs, bars or taverns. Cobb said the diocese has plans to build a parochial school on nearby property and doesn’t want the possibility of such a business near it. Wilson said the town hasn’t received any concept plans from the diocese yet to build a school there. Commissioner Barbara Whittington made the motion to approve the rezoning but West dissented, saying he was concerned with the potential to have egress and ingress on busy Highway 150 with no site plan provided.
In other business, the board unanimously authorized Town Manager Randy Hemann to notify officials with the HOME Consortium American Rescue Plan Act the town is interested in accepting $517,179 in grant funding. Wilson said this grant funding can be used to provide programs for qualified populations including those at risk of homelessness or housing instability, low-income households, veterans and families, those fleeing domestic violence, and development of affordable housing.
The board also unanimously agreed to hold a public hearing on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall for the public to view and comment on redistricting plans that will change the maps of the town’s four voting wards. Based on 2020 U.S. Census figures, the town’s increased population has caused the four wards to deviate from acceptable size ranges and must be redistricted to return to allowable numbers. The town will offer two plans to redistrict the wards and will most likely vote on one after the public hearing.
The board recognized the programming team from the Mooresville Public Library, who won the Service Excellence Award for Creativity. The COVID-19 pandemic changed how the library offered its services but the team found different and creative ways to help its patrons with online and digital programming, said Library Director Marian Lytle. The board also recognized Sara McKee, who won the Service Excellence Award for Integrity for her work in the archive department at the library. McKee improved the stabilization of the building to improve conditions for the archive section, as well as patrons and library staff members, said Library Curator of Special Collections Andy Poore.