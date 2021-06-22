Mooresville board gets first look at skate park design

The design process should be complete in September with the project going out to bid in October, he said. Construction should take about nine months. Reidy said the estimated $1.5-$2.1 million cost of the skate park construction is included in the Town’s Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget. The price of the park’s construction will be known once the project is put out to bid, Reidy said.

In other business, the board approved the following:

A voluntary annexation and utility extension request from WRP Land Company, LLC for properties located on 50 acres at 110, 209 and 212 Deerwood Lane and 119, 120 and 121 James Robert Lane for the eventual construction of 90 single-family dwellings and 42 duplexes. The annexation and utility extension request passed in a 5-0 vote with Commissioner Bobby Compton recusing himself.

A zoning establishment of Single Family Residential-2, or R-2, request from the town of Mooresville for nearly seven acres of property located at 1018 Brawley School Road

A zoning establishment of Single Family Residential-2, or R-2, for nearly 42 acres of undeveloped land off Bailey Road directly north of the proposed Shepherd’s Farm development