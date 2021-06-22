Mooresville board gets first look at skate park design

Town Director of Facilities and Construction Chris Wyckoff presented the Mooresville Skate Park Master Plan during Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting, giving the public the first view of design plans and how the current skate park could be transformed into a modern facility with the potential to draw skateboarders from across the region.
Monday’s meeting was held at town hall for the first time in more than a year after COVID-19 restrictions moved the twice monthly meetings to a more spacious ballroom in the Charles Mack Citizen Center.
At the same time as the board meeting, skateboarders and kids on scooters filled the nearby Mooresville Skate Park to celebrate “Go Skateboarding Day,” an event held in conjunction with the town Parks and Recreation Department and Daniel Devlin, owner of the new Stardust Skate Shop in downtown Mooresville.
“I dare say if we had picked any other day of the year, this place would likely be full of skaters because they are so excited about this project,” Parks and Recreation Director Pam Reidy told the board.
The town has hired CLH Design and renowned skate park specialist company Team Pain to transform the 13-year old skate park, an approximately 16,000 square-foot fenced concrete pad with rails, boxes, ledges and used, prefabricated metal ramps, into a state-of-the-art park. The current skate park was built in 2008 at a cost of $436,349 and plans for a second phase of construction, which included an urban street course with two concrete bowls, never materialized when the recession of the early-2000’s hit.
Since then, the skate park has reached the end of its lifespan with the town temporarily closing the park for repairs numerous times over the years.
Thanks to high participation rates from the skateboarding community at two virtual meetings and through online surveys, CLH Design and Team Pain created a conceptual design for the brand new park, Wyckoff said Monday. The size of the new park will nearly double with the addition of a 17,000 square foot permanent concrete structure, Wyckoff said.
Based on input from the skateboard community, the park will include a beginner or warm-up area, an urban street plaza, a snake run and pump track and an area with a beginner bowl and a more advanced nine-foot bowl, Wyckoff said. The street plaza will feature elements like rails, ledges, moguls and banks.
The new park will also feature new shade structures and restroom facilities, he said. Fencing around the current skate park will be removed for a more welcoming “athletic-type venue approach” like a basketball court, he said.
The design elements of the new skate park will incorporate Mooresville’s “Race City” history with black and white checkered flag theming and racing imagery to help give the park identity, Wyckoff said.
“It was given to the design folks from the skaters that a racing theme that kind of paid homage to the history of Mooresville would be a great thing to lead with,” Wyckoff said.
The design process should be complete in September with the project going out to bid in October, he said. Construction should take about nine months. Reidy said the estimated $1.5-$2.1 million cost of the skate park construction is included in the Town’s Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget. The price of the park’s construction will be known once the project is put out to bid, Reidy said.
In other business, the board approved the following:
A voluntary annexation and utility extension request from WRP Land Company, LLC for properties located on 50 acres at 110, 209 and 212 Deerwood Lane and 119, 120 and 121 James Robert Lane for the eventual construction of 90 single-family dwellings and 42 duplexes. The annexation and utility extension request passed in a 5-0 vote with Commissioner Bobby Compton recusing himself.
A zoning establishment of Single Family Residential-2, or R-2, request from the town of Mooresville for nearly seven acres of property located at 1018 Brawley School Road
A zoning establishment of Single Family Residential-2, or R-2, for nearly 42 acres of undeveloped land off Bailey Road directly north of the proposed Shepherd’s Farm development
A voluntary annexation and utility extension request from Coddle Exchange Holdings, LLC for properties located on 160 undeveloped acres on P & C Path Lane for the eventual construction of 544 proposed residential units. Following the April 2021 denial of the applicant’s last annexation request for this site, the developer has volunteered to extend the public greenway easement and pave a portion of it to Coddle Creek Highway to provide the town the desired connection. The annexation and utility extension request passed in a 5-1 vote with Commissioner Gary West voting against it.
The board recognized the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman whose members presented a $580 donation to the town. The funds were raised by selling personalized bricks to be installed as part of the new veterans promenade at Liberty Park.
Recognized accounting manager Amanda Martin with the 2021 Service Excellence Award for her hard work and dedication to the town over the past 13 years.
Recognized the members of the Mooresville Youth Council who recently organized the grand opening of the Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park on June 5. Mayor Miles Atkins called the park a “lasting legacy” to Sheldon’s memory and called the day “a perfect, and I mean perfect, grand opening event.”
Mayor Atkins was recognized in a surprise ceremony by Higher Purpose Church Pastor Lawrence Williams and the Rev. Patricia A. Gainer, the pastor at Shiloh AME Zion Church, for his tireless work with local churches to help organize COVID-19 vaccine clinics especially for congregation members of color.