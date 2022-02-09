Mooresville Board of Education approves masks optional policy

The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education on Tuesday in a 4-1 vote approved an optional mask policy for all students and staff. The policy went into effect Feb. 9.
Board member Kerry Pennell’s motion to make masks optional also included the elimination of contact tracing and the exclusion of individuals who are close contacts. If a person tests positive for COVID-19, the district will require them to stay at home for five days and be symptom-free before returning. If they are symptomatic, that person needs to stay home until they are symptom free for 24 hours.
The board will review the mask policy at its next meeting, March 15, as required by state law.
Board members Debbie Marsh, Greg Whittington, Roger Hyatt and Pennell voted to approve the mask optional policy on Tuesday while board member Rakeem Brawley voted against it.
Pennell called the negative effects masking and close contact quarantining has had on the social and emotional learning of students as “collateral damage.” Staff and students have vaccines and masks available to them if they choose, she said. “If you want to wear a mask, by all means, wear a mask and if you’re sick, stay at home,” Pennell said. “It’s time for us to focus everything we have on helping these kids and staff. … I support being done with all of it.”
Marsh agreed, saying that it was “ridiculous” for the district to continue to send healthy students home with no symptoms of COVID-19. “Right now, I say we go masks optional and stop trying to do the contract tracing and sending kids and staff home who have no symptoms,” Marsh said.
Whitfield said COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate of the county is going down and said he felt it was time to make the mask policy optional.
The mask optional policy approval was met with cheers and applause from the large group of community members who attended Tuesday’s near five-hour meeting. More than a dozen people asked the board to make the mask policy optional and eliminate contact tracing during the public comment portion of the meeting.
In other business, the board approved in a 5-0 vote the 2022-23 academic school calendar. Students will attend the first day of the academic year on Aug. 10 with high school graduation falling on May 27. More than 1,500 parents, teachers and stakeholders responded to a survey emailed by the school district asking which start date they preferred. Eighty-one percent of those who responded selected Aug. 10 as their preferred start date with 19 percent choosing the other start date of Aug. 29, said Chief Communication Officer Tanae McLean.
It is still possible the district may be forced to revert to the second calendar with the later start date, if the state Department of Public Instruction and the state legislature feels the district is not exempt from a possible required statewide start date of Aug. 29, said Superintendent Stephen Mauney. It would be possible to pivot as late as mid-July to the Aug. 29 start date if required by the state, Mauney said.
The board also approved Whitfield as the 2022 North Carolina School Board Association Legislative Committee Board nominee.
In other business, the board recognized Tityana Taylor, a 10th-grade student at N.F. Woods/MIWAYE Program, with the Student of the Month award. The board also recognized Nicole Lewis, also a 10th-grade student at N.F. Woods/MIWAYE, with the Artist of the Month award. The board recognized Terri Tidwell, a math and movement teacher assistant at East Mooresville Intermediate School, with the Above and Beyond the Call of Duty award for her outstanding daily work.