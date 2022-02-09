Mooresville Board of Education approves masks optional policy

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Marsh agreed, saying that it was “ridiculous” for the district to continue to send healthy students home with no symptoms of COVID-19. “Right now, I say we go masks optional and stop trying to do the contract tracing and sending kids and staff home who have no symptoms,” Marsh said.

Whitfield said COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate of the county is going down and said he felt it was time to make the mask policy optional.

The mask optional policy approval was met with cheers and applause from the large group of community members who attended Tuesday’s near five-hour meeting. More than a dozen people asked the board to make the mask policy optional and eliminate contact tracing during the public comment portion of the meeting.

In other business, the board approved in a 5-0 vote the 2022-23 academic school calendar. Students will attend the first day of the academic year on Aug. 10 with high school graduation falling on May 27. More than 1,500 parents, teachers and stakeholders responded to a survey emailed by the school district asking which start date they preferred. Eighty-one percent of those who responded selected Aug. 10 as their preferred start date with 19 percent choosing the other start date of Aug. 29, said Chief Communication Officer Tanae McLean.