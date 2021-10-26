Mooresville Board of Education candidates detail plans

Overbay-Inman said there are multiple issues currently facing the district. One is the overcrowding in schools due to new housing developments. “I’m all for growth but I’m also for being realistic and saying ‘Hey, we have to do something about our school district with these neighborhoods that are coming up,” Overbay-Inman said.

As far as face masks, Overbay-Inman said it should be up to parents to decide if their child should wear a mask to school. She said district administration should be looking at other school districts, like Union and Lincoln counties, where there are mask-optional policies. She also thinks administration should look at ways to move classrooms outside where students can remove their masks.

Clear communication and more transparency are also problems she’d like to see addressed. “I just think that the board, or really the district as a whole, needs to be a little bit more transparent with the stakeholders,” Overbay-Inman said. “I just think the parents need to be more informed than they are right now.”

“It’s frustrating because I can understand where their grievances are as far as they don’t feel like they’re being heard,” she said, of parents.