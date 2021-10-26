Mooresville Board of Education candidates detail plans

Seven candidates will vie on the Nov. 2 ballot for two seats on the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education. Incumbent Greg Whitfield is running for reelection to the five-member board while current Board Member Leon Pridgen Jr., whose term expires this year, opted not to seek re-election.
Read here about the candidates seeking election to the MGSD Board of Education. (Candidates are listed in alphabetical order.)
Rakeem Brawley
Age: 37
Occupation: Recreation center supervisor at the Selma Burke Center for the Town of Mooresville Parks and Recreation Department
Education: Mooresville High School graduate; bachelor’s degree from Appalachian State University; master’s degree from N.C. State University
Previous MGSD BOE experience: None
Candidate Rakeem Brawley wants to influence the MGSD right away if elected. “I don’t just want to be a board member,” said Brawley. “I want to make an impact.”
Brawley has lived in Mooresville all his life except for his college years. He has been married to wife Candance for 13 years and has three children. The two oldest children attended MGSD schools and the youngest is not yet school-age, he said.
One impact he can make is providing more trade school options at the high school for students not attending college, he said. Another is encouraging diversity and inclusion in district classrooms. “I’m big on cultural diversity in the classroom,” said Brawley, who currently serves on the Town of Mooresville Diversity and Inclusion Task Force. “I feel that it’s important.” Brawley would like to see teachers incorporating lessons based on different cultures and upbringings to help improve every child’s social and emotional well-being, he said. If those diverse lessons are incorporated, “We’ll have a better overall community and society,” Brawley said.
As a former basketball coach for Mooresville High School and the Best of Both Worlds basketball program, Brawley, who works as a supervisor at Selma Burke Community Center, has the ears of many people in the community. “Because I grew up here, and because, over the years, I have served in a wide variety of ways in our school district and in our community, I believe many people, from senior citizens to young families and youth, know me and are comfortable sharing their perspectives, ideas, and concerns about the school district with me,” said Brawley.
Challenges facing the district include the COVID-19 pandemic and providing support for administration and staff, he said. Brawley said he would also like to see more diversity among the district staff and leadership, not only including more African Americans but Hispanic employees who make up a growing population in Mooresville. “If students can embrace and have an opportunity to learn and engage from someone who looks like them, comes from the same background as them… nine times out of ten, that’s going to help influence them and build those trusting relationships that we need,” Brawley said.
Brawley said he is in full support of the district’s policy to require face masks as a way to mitigate the pandemic. “Face masks are a must because of the fact if we want students in school getting the best education that they possibly can, we have to ensure that all students and staff members are safe,” he said. “On top of the students and staff members, we have to ensure their families are safe.”
Another priority for Brawley is improving transparency and communication between the board and the public, he said. “My many years in public administration, involving developing and implementing policy while working closely with the Mooresville community, provides me with the experience and insight to ensure high standards and excellence, as well as the resources to promote achievement and safety to students and parents,” Brawley said.
Brawley feels he is the best candidate for the board. “I believe I have a unique perspective and passion for our district and the community that would benefit all kids, all youth… investing in our youth, administrators, educators and community are essential to me as a person,” Brawley said. “I look forward to contributing to success the district already has.”
Lisa Burleyson
Age: 56
Occupation: Indexer at AvidXchange
Education: High school graduate, some college
Previous MGSD BOE experience: None
Lisa Burleyson said it’s her passion for public school that makes her the best candidate to serve on the MGSD Board of Education. “I truly care,” Burleyson said. “I can be totally impartial and can do what is best for the child because that should be our number one focus. Making sure these kids get the best education and are all treated the same. That they all have a level playing field to get what they need.”
Most of all, Burleyson wants to serve. “I want to be that person who can maybe bridge the gap between parents, the kids and the teachers,” Burleyson said. “I am all for public education.”
Burleyson moved to Mooresville in 1989 and has been married to her husband Matt for 21 years. She has three grown children, all of whom attended MGSD schools, and has a grandchild at Rocky River Elementary. She has volunteered at MGSD schools for years, served on the Parent Advisory Committee for many years and still serves as PTA president at Mooresville High School even though her youngest son graduated last year. Volunteering at MGSD schools for so many years has given Burleyson a unique perspective. “I see how many hours they work even though people say it’s an 8-3 job,” she said. “I see these teachers, they’re training in their off hours. They’re working in their off hours. There’s so much more than a typical parent doesn’t see.”
Improving parent participation in classrooms and increasing teacher pay and state funding per student are key issues facing the district, said Burleyson. “I think teachers need to be paid as professionals,” Burleyson said. “These teachers have advanced degrees. In any other field, they’d make a lot more money. Right now, who wants to be a teacher when you’re not respected and when you’re not considered a professional?”
Another key issue is the debate over wearing a mask in school, she said. She supports the district’s continued efforts to follow the CDC’s guidelines on wearing face masks in class to keep students in in-person class during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Better to err on the side of caution than regret,” she said. “It’s not about control. It’s about compassion for those around you. I hate to see parents putting their children in the middle of this debate. My son lost some of his junior year and most of his senior year of high school. These graduates will never get those years and experiences back. I know that he would have gladly gone back in a mask.”
Burleyson said the role of a board member is to serve as a “check and balance” between the school system and public. She also believes the board should support the staff as well as all the children in the district, have oversight of district financials and make sure each child receives the resources they need to be successful.
“I am willing to listen to parents, students and staff to learn the challenges that each one faces,” Burleyson said. “What the district can do to ensure that each child is given a fair and equal advantage to help them succeed. I may not know all the answers but am willing to do the research to find answers and solutions.”
Tamiara Crowder
Age: 41
Occupation: Chef with A’viands
Education: Mooresville High School graduate
Previous MGSD BOE experience: None
Tamiara Crowder is running for a seat on the MGSD Board of Education to serve as a voice for district parents and children. “Changes needed to be made,” said Crowder. “I just wanted to be that help for my community.”
Crowder has lived in Mooresville for most of her life and has three grown children who all attended MGSD schools, she said. Currently working as a chef, Crowder has previously worked with “EC” or exceptional children in nearby charter schools, she said.
It’s the MGSD children and parents who Crowder said she wants to help. She chose to run for a school board seat this election because of the “uproar” among some parents who are angry with the district’s face mask requirement and the perceived threat of Critical Race Theory in schools. “They feel like that the school board is making a lot of decisions and keeping them out of the loop,” Crowder said. “That’s the gist of it. They just feel like their voices, over and over, they’re saying their voices have not been heard.”
MGSD Superintendent Stephen Mauney has several times publicly denied the district is racially dividing students or using CRT in its lessons.
This failing to connect with parents is one of the key issues facing the school district today, Crowder said. “We’re going to have to reestablish those relationships and also connect with the children,” she said. “Those are really the key, key issues. They have to be able to lay down their issues and the school board also needs to help meet in the middle somehow. They need to reconnect and build stronger relationships.”
Crowder said she recommends parents meet with school leadership on a more regular basis. For example, a breakfast with the principal where parents can express their concerns would be a good idea, she said. She also said board members could hold Zoom meetings with parents to discuss issues. “These things won’t happen over night but you have to start somewhere,” she said.
Another issue currently facing the district is how leadership is handling the COVID-19 pandemic, she said. Crowder said she supports the district giving parents the choice of whether students should wear face masks. She also supports the district educating parents about other methods to stay healthy including proper hydration, a good night’s rest and vitamins to build children’s’ immune systems. “They need to talk about those things and help parents move towards those healthy options so that also can help keep the numbers down,” said Crowder.
Crowder said she would make the best candidate for a seat on the Board of Education because she has a heart for children and is open to learning new things. “I know how to humble myself and I also know how to allow them to train me so that I can be an effective board member,” Crowder said. “I’m very prayerful about a lot of things. I also look at the facts and I have a heart. I have a heart for the community.”
Jay Goodman
Age: 50
Occupation: Letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service
Education: High school graduate
Previous MGSD BOE experience: None
Candidate Jay Goodman knows what it’s like to handle a full-time job and parenting. That’s why he thinks he is the best candidate to fill one of two seats on the MGSD BOE. “I have two kids,” said Goodman. “I understand how hard it can be for a busy parent to juggle everything … because I have to do this every day, I want to be a voice for those parents on the Board.”
Goodman has lived in Mooresville for the past 18 years and has been married to his wife Jennifer for more than 20 years. They have two children, a 22-year-old who attended MGSD schools and a 7-year-old who is no longer enrolled in the district for a “number of reasons,” Goodman said.
The role of a school board member should be to act in the best interest of the students and to be the voice for parents, he said. “A board member should vote for what the majority of the parents want,” Goodman said. “I’m a parent who cares about what is going on in this district. I want to be a voice for other parents.”
Goodman says one of the key issues facing the MGSD is that “cancel culture has come to attack our school district,” especially in history classes where “things that are factual but deemed offensive are being removed and that is very concerning… Instead of teaching the kids how to think, they’re teaching them what to think which is absolutely and completely wrong.”
Superintendent Stephen Mauney has several times publicly denied the district is racially dividing students or using Critical Race Theory in its lessons.
Another key issues is the district is unable to keep pace with new housing developments approved by the town of Mooresville, Goodman said. “There needs to be more communication and cooperation between the town and the schools to make sure our schools don’t fall behind in infrastructure or staff and fail our students,” Goodman said.
As far as COVID-19 precautions, Goodman supports parental choice when it comes to face masks and not quarantining healthy children. “Children should wear masks if their parents believe it is useful for them and parents should not be forced to do what they do not believe to make others feel safe,” Goodman said.
Goodman feels strongly about parental choice. In August, Goodman and others protested against the superintendent’s mandatory mask requirement in front of MGSD headquarters. As part of the protest, Goodman encouraged parents to bring their children to school without masks. His daughter, a first grade student, was turned away upon her arrival at school. Goodman said he had written her a religious exemption the school did not accept.
In a subsequent post on his social media campaign page, Goodman said parental choice is not encouraged or allowed in the MGSD and said more than 300 students have left MGSD and surrounding districts for either “homeschooling or the ISS district.”
The MGSD responded online in its own social media post saying 49 students have withdrawn or transferred from the district since Aug. 24 with more than half of those students moving out of the state or county to attend a school district that also has a mask requirement.
When asked about the post, Goodman said he mentioned surrounding districts, not just MGSD, and explained that “People did not understand what I wrote and then passed it on,” Goodman said. “I never said that. I did remove the post because it was actually distracting to my campaign.”
Scarlett Overbay-Inman
Age: 48
Occupation: Human resources manager for Greenworks Tools
Education: Alleghany High School graduate in Sparta; associate’s degree from Wilkes Community College; bachelor of arts degree from UNC Charlotte
Previous MGSD BOE experience: Ran in 2017 and 2019
A North Carolina native, Overbay-Inman has lived in Mooresville for the past 16 years with her husband Michael and two daughters. Overbay-Inman said she moved to the MGSD many years ago so her children could attend schools with small class sizes and a sense of community much like where she grew up in Sparta. But, now the district has become too reliant on technology, she said. “I think we’ve kind of drifted away because I think we are relying too much on the laptops and technology,” she said. She wants more face-to-face learning in group settings which allows for more in-person discussion and learning, she said. “These students have been home for two years almost and educationally and emotionally, they are three years behind the curve,” said Overbay-Inman.
She also wants more class options and direction for students not working toward college. “I am running for the Board of Education because I feel like in some ways that parents’ voices are not being heard,” Overbay-Inman said. “There’s a lot of things that are going on, not only locally, but nationally and just throughout the country. There’s a lot of concerns that I worry about.”
Overbay-Inman said there are multiple issues currently facing the district. One is the overcrowding in schools due to new housing developments. “I’m all for growth but I’m also for being realistic and saying ‘Hey, we have to do something about our school district with these neighborhoods that are coming up,” Overbay-Inman said.
As far as face masks, Overbay-Inman said it should be up to parents to decide if their child should wear a mask to school. She said district administration should be looking at other school districts, like Union and Lincoln counties, where there are mask-optional policies. She also thinks administration should look at ways to move classrooms outside where students can remove their masks.
Clear communication and more transparency are also problems she’d like to see addressed. “I just think that the board, or really the district as a whole, needs to be a little bit more transparent with the stakeholders,” Overbay-Inman said. “I just think the parents need to be more informed than they are right now.”
“It’s frustrating because I can understand where their grievances are as far as they don’t feel like they’re being heard,” she said, of parents.
She cites the district-wide student survey that she said she was told was about school and mental health. She said she was upset she could not see the survey questions beforehand or find out how the results would be used. She said she was also surprised to see see race-related questions on the survey. “I just felt like it was all so race-related,” Overbay-Inman said. “I just worry because this is a small town and we’ve come so far through so much stuff just through the years, and just the things Dr. Martin Luther King talked about and said. It worried me because the things that he did and he fought for and many of the other individuals that were involved during that time, I feel like it’s just setting everything back and it’s making people a target.”
She questions how teachers will be trained about diversity and inclusion and if teachers will instruct students what to think instead of how to think critically.
Katie Pettigrew
Age: 37
Occupation: Strategic interventionist (self-employed)
Education: Graduated from McDowell High School in Eerie, Penn.; bachelor’s degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania; Some graduate courses
Previous MGSD BOE experience: Ran in 2017
For her career as a strategic interventionist, candidate Katie Pettigrew finds simple solutions to complex issues. Pettigrew, a widowed mother of two young children who attend MGSD schools, wants to be a solution for the issues she sees in the school district by serving on the Board of Education.
“It’s not a new passion or sudden interest for me,” said Pettigrew. “It’s something I’ve always been interested in. I’m not doing it to fill my resumé. I always knew I would be working behind the scenes in education… While the public education system has always had many challenges, right now it’s facing some unique challenges. I’m knowledgeable enough and passionate enough to step up to those challenges.”
The main challenge facing the MGSD today is the COVID-19 pandemic, Pettigrew said. Pettigrew believes face masks should continue to be required by the district in order to keep students and teachers in classrooms safely and reduce the number of students in quarantine. “Along with that though, I believe our district is facing a time where there isn’t a lot of trust from the community, from parents, toward the district, so I think we need to do better on building back our community,” she said.
A perceived lack of transparency from the district feeds into that rift, she said. Pettigrew says board meetings were initially streamed online during quarantine but that has stopped now that the meetings have returned to taking place in person. “That right there took away a lot of trust,” she said. “More decisions started to be made and not everyone is able to attend these meetings. It’s a very small thing that ended up building up a lot of mistrust from those in the community. It’s a really easy fix to bring back.”
Pettigrew also believes communication needs to be more clear from the district and schools when parents seek Individualized Education Plans, or IEPs, and 504 plans for their children. Parents should be given resources right away when they express concerns about their child’s intervention plan and should be told exactly the steps they need to take to move the process forward. “Those simple things will just make not only the students feel heard and seen but parents as well,” Pettigrew said. Pettigrew said she had her own troubles gaining the proper interventions with one of her sons while in elementary school, she said.
Pettigrew said she believes in diversity training but only if the training will actually help and not if done just to check a required box. She believes there should be more district-wide events in grades K-6 at the different schools to help parents and students connect before secondary. Pettigrew also believes board members should have to volunteer a set amount of hours at the elementary, intermediate, middle and high schools. Pettigrew currently volunteers at the Pit Crew, the PTO program at Rocky River Elementary School, she said.
The role of a board member is to know the district’s curriculum and what is taught in class as well serve as a sort of guardian to the district, Pettigrew said. “It is your job to make sure the entire district is running well, that you’re living up to every child, every day,” she said. “That students are getting the services that they need, that teachers are providing the students with the services they need. Also, that teachers are being cared for and respected.”
Greg Whitfield
Age: 56
Occupation: Attorney
Education: Bachelor’s degree from UNC Chapel Hill and J.D. from UNC Chapel Hill School of Law
Previous MGSD BOE experience: First elected in 2013 and elected vice chair in 2017
Incumbent Greg Whitfield is seeking a third term as an MGSD Board of Education member where he hopes to continue the work he has accomplished since his election eight years ago.
During his time on the board, Whitfield has seen the 2014 and 2020 school bond referendums pass with those funds turning into new buildings and expansions at Mooresville High, Park View and South Elementary schools and the upcoming construction of the district’s second middle school, Selma Burke Middle. Whitfield and the board also hired Superintendent Stephen Mauney, he said. The board has also significantly revised its policies and procedures and has worked diligently to improve its graduation rates and is continually working to close the achievement gaps between and among subgroups, he said.
“My desire to serve my community was cultivated and guided by my family and faith,” Whitfield said. “What better way to serve your community than to serve its children. As an attorney, I represent, advocate, counsel and advise my clients, and I believe these same skills I use professionally on a daily basis are beneficial to advocating for the children of this district, as well as my service and participation on the board.”
Born in Fayetteville, Whitfield grew up in Durham and became a lawyer practicing with his father in Charlotte. Whitfield moved to Mooresville in 1990 to continue his law practice and has been married to wife Leigh Lowder Whitfield for 31 years. They have two grown sons who both graduated from Mooresville High School.
Whitfield believes the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic is one of the key issues facing the school district. “We all understand the importance and value of having our children learning in person and in school,” he said. “The challenges that come with doing this as safely as possible for students and staff and adjusting as needed while minimizing the stress of our children is key. Whether one likes it or not, our district numbers show wearing masks has worked at keeping our numbers down and manageable and allowing our children to remain in school.”
Managing growth in the district is a second key issue and that includes collaborating with the town to handle future construction and plan for appropriate school alignment and building modifications, Whitfield said. He advocates having safe and accessible space for children to learn and grow socially and emotionally as well as hiring competent staffing and support staff to handle this growth, he said. Thirdly, Whitfield said the district needs to continue to work on closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
Whitfield has been a member of the Parent Advisory Council for East Mooresville Intermediate School, participated in the hiring process for the Mooresville Middle School principal as a hiring committee member and served as a board member for the Mooresville Foundation for Excellence in Education. He also served as the MGSD representative of the Joint Facilities Task Force which was created for the purpose of evaluating and determining the order of need for facilities repairs, replacements and construction in the MGSD, Iredell Statesville Schools and Mitchell Community College.