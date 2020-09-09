Mooresville board OKs $551K incentive agreement for FITT USA HQs

The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a $551,000 economic incentive agreement for global manufacturer FITT USA, Inc. to build its U.S. headquarters in Mooresville.
Part of FITT Group, a world leader in the creation of complete thermoplastic fluid transfer systems, FITT USA is expected to invest $25.6 million and create 144 new full-time positions in Mooresville, said Chris Younger, Iredell County Economic Development vice- president. FITT USA is projected to build a 120,000 square foot-facility in Mooresville Business Park East, Younger said.
Known as “Project Coupling” until Tuesday, the Mooresville facility will be the company’s first U.S. manufacturing facility and will produce FITT Force Pro, commercial-grade hoses, and FITT Flow, hoses made for home use, Younger told the Board of Commissioners.
In a 5-0 vote, the Board of Commissioners approved FITT USA for a performance-based Discretionary Economic Incentive Grant from the town with a monetary value up to $551,000 over a five year-period. Commissioners Eddie Dingler, Thurman Houston, Barbara Whittington, Lisa Qualls and Gary West voted to approve the economic incentive agreement. Commissioner Bobby Compton did not attend Tuesday’s meeting.
The Iredell County Board of Commissioners will also consider a grant funding request for FITT USA on Sept. 15, according to Younger.
For more than 50 years, FITT has produced and sold pipes, hoses and conduits featuring the most advanced technological and manufacturing solutions to bring reliability, safety and performance to customers, according to a press release from the Iredell County Economic Development Corp. FITT USA’s vision is to bring U.S. consumers its technological edge in developing garden and professional innovations, ensuring maximum levels of performance in terms of ease of use, compactness and lightness, the press release said. FITT Flow and FITT Force are already distributed by The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Ace, Do It Best, Meijer and Gro Group, the press release said.
Established in 1969, FITT Group is a pioneer in the production and development of highly innovative solutions of fluid management for residential, professional and industrial use. With a turnover of 233M€ in 2019, FITT employs more than 900 people in five countries throughout Europe and exports to 87 countries. FITT Group is based in Sandrigo, Italy.
“Opening our facility in Iredell County and North Carolina was the right decision,” says Alessandro Mezzalira, president and CEO of FITT Group. “The environment is conducive to establishing a business with a skilled workforce, superior location, and welcoming community has made the processes easy.”
“In our new venture, we prioritize the responsibility of applying our know-how, resources and manufacturing technology towards the environment and people,” Mezzalira said. “We are committed to ensure reliability, safety and performance, but also respect for work, the environment, and the territory.”
In other business, the Board of Commissioners in a 5-0 vote awarded a construction contract not to exceed $687,5000 to Brushy Mountain Builders, Inc. for the Northside Pump Station Improvements Project. The work consists of the construction of a concrete structure and installation of an automatic bar screen at the Northside Pump Station located at the end of Rockhopper Lane, said Town Public Utilities Director Allison Kraft.
The Board of Commissioners also, in a 5-0 vote, denied a conventional rezoning request for properties at 207 and 215 S. Broad St. to go from Corridor Mixed Use, or CMX, to Town Center, or TC. Both properties are owned by Land South of MB Mooresville I, LLC with the corporation named as the rezoning applicant for 207 S. Broad St. and Michael Ogden named as the applicant for 215 S. Broad St.
A conventional rezoning request does not require an approved concept plan but an attorney representing the applicants told the board that Ogden, a potential tenant, would like to open a bar with live music there.
Although the 1.39 acres in question are in part surrounded by commercial uses zoned as Town Center and Corridor Mixed Use, the properties also back up to residential homes on Academy Street, a fact with which the board was uncomfortable.
While Dingler said the concept of a bar with live music drew his interest, he said the board is accountable to the people who live near the area. Dingler recommended the applicants come back before the board with a plan. The attorney argued the town’s long-range planning documents encouraged Town Center designations for this area which the board acknowledged.
Qualls later made a motion to deny the rezoning request based upon the proximity to residential homes and the commissioners all followed in suit.
In other business, the Board of Commissioners approved a resolution endorsing Mayor Miles Atkins’ Taskforce on Diversity and Inclusion. The board also recognized Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week and issued a proclamation honoring the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that gave women the right to vote.
