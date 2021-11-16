Mooresville board OKs amended zoning request

Approximately 50 community members attended the meeting’s public hearing on the annexation and zoning requests, nearly all of them resoundingly opposed to the proposed development. Beech Tree Road already serves as a cut through for drivers headed to and from Woodland Heights Elementary School, many people told the board. To add more homes would become a traffic nightmare and impact the area’s quality of life, they said. Many asked the board to consider a lower density zoning designation than RMX if the annexation request was approved. Those opposed to the project also said they worried the developers could say the project is designated for seniors 55 and older but had no conditions attached to it that would require the project move forward as that if approved.