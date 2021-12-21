Mooresville board OKs annexation, rezoning request

Commissioner Gary West said he is not a fan of “straight up rezoning with no site plans” but given the fact that much of the property is being downzoned and that the area needs retail, restaurants and grocery services, “I think its a good idea.”

In other business, Mayor Miles Atkins broke a 3-3 tie from the board to approve a voluntary annexation and utility extension request for 226 acres of property off Bailey Road and U.S. 21 for a proposed residential subdivision. Commissioner Lisa Qualls said she couldn’t support the annexation and utility extension request because it pushes the town’s resources to its limits and continues to add to infrastructure issues. West said he had issues with the fact there was no submitted site plan and therefore there were no concrete plans of what could be built there. Commissioner Bobby Compton supported the request, saying with growth comes infrastructure improvements. Commissioner Eddie Dingler asked about road improvements in that area, but Town Transportation Planner Erika Martin said there are no current planned state department of transportation committed projects to improve nearby roads. Compton, Whittington and Commissioner Thurman Houston supported the requests while Qualls, West and Dingler opposed it. Atkins served as the tiebreaker and supported the request.