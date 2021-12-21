Mooresville board OKs annexation, rezoning request

The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request as well as a conventional rezoning request for properties at Coddle Creek Highway and Kistler Farm Road. These two actions could serve as the first step in turning the vacant farmland property into a multi-use residential and commercial development as proposed by Charlotte-based Cambridge Properties, Inc.
“This opportunity with the Harris family and their property is an ideal situation and is what we’re seeing in the marketplace today,” said Jay Priester of Cambridge Properties. “This combines our foundation of retail as well as residential and mixing the two together.”
Although a project site plan has not yet been approved by town staff, Priester spoke Monday of Harris Farms, a proposed pedestrian-oriented, multi-use community with different housing options and a grocery-anchored shopping center.
According to town documents submitted for the annexation and rezoning requests, the community would include 167 single-family homes, 153 town homes and 377 multifamily apartment units in addition to the shopping center. Priester did not name the grocery store but said it would be “high-end” and the store’s second location in Mooresville. The center would also include service-oriented shops typically seen adjacent to a grocery store, he said.
Priester said the proposed project would include a large number of off-site road improvements, probably in the $2 to $3 million range, as well as a traffic improvement analysis.
The 131-acre property, owned by the Harris Brothers Family Limited Partnership, was unanimously approved for a voluntary annexation and utility extension request in a 6-0 vote by the board. The Harris family lives in two homes directly across and adjacent to the property and will continue to stay there, Priester said. The vacant farmland next to the house across from the intersection of Coddle Creek Highway and Kistler Farm will stay undeveloped for now, Priester said.
As for the conventional rezoning request, Cambridge Properties only sought 37 acres of the 131-acre property to be rezoned, Priester said. He asked the board to consider rezoning 11 acres from R-5, or single-family residential-5, to R-2, or single-family residential-2; 23 acres from R5 to RMX, or residential mixed-use; and 3 acres from R5 to CMX, or corridor mixed use.
The RMX zoning designation would allow the developers to build a mix of residential housing options, Priester said. He also pointed out the project downzoned from a higher density level at R-5 to lower density zoning designations.
Only one person spoke during the public comment portion of the public hearing. Resident Richard Beck said he wasn’t speaking against the petitioner’s request but urged the town to help educate the community about the overall process involving development.
The board seemed to appreciate the proposed amenities the more underdeveloped side of Mooresville has been lacking.
“I think that is the best thing that could happen to that particular area … we’ll probably all be shopping there,” said Commissioner Barbara Whittington.
Commissioner Gary West said he is not a fan of “straight up rezoning with no site plans” but given the fact that much of the property is being downzoned and that the area needs retail, restaurants and grocery services, “I think its a good idea.”
The board then unanimously approved the rezoning request.
In other business, Mayor Miles Atkins broke a 3-3 tie from the board to approve a voluntary annexation and utility extension request for 226 acres of property off Bailey Road and U.S. 21 for a proposed residential subdivision. Commissioner Lisa Qualls said she couldn’t support the annexation and utility extension request because it pushes the town’s resources to its limits and continues to add to infrastructure issues. West said he had issues with the fact there was no submitted site plan and therefore there were no concrete plans of what could be built there. Commissioner Bobby Compton supported the request, saying with growth comes infrastructure improvements. Commissioner Eddie Dingler asked about road improvements in that area, but Town Transportation Planner Erika Martin said there are no current planned state department of transportation committed projects to improve nearby roads. Compton, Whittington and Commissioner Thurman Houston supported the requests while Qualls, West and Dingler opposed it. Atkins served as the tiebreaker and supported the request.
In other business, the board unanimously approved a contract with Elford Inc. for the construction and renovation of the West Side library branch in an amount not to exceed $897,700. The library construction should be completed by summer 2022.
The board unanimously approved a Facility Use Agreement between the Charlotte Independence Soccer Club and the town to accept $850,000 over a 10-year period to assist in the construction of two new artificial turf fields and the upgrade of two existing artificial turf fields at Mazeppa Park. The board also approved a second Facility Use Agreement between the Mooresville Travel and Tourism Authority and the town to accept $350,000 over a two-year period to assist in the construction of two new artificial turf fields and the upgrade of two existing artificial turf fields. The board also approved a $777,750 contract with Geo Surfaces Southeast to replace the existing artificial turf fields at Mazeppa Park.
In other business, the board approved a $986,312 contract to Kemp Sigmon Construction Co. for the construction of new culverts, waterline, street resurfacing and other associated improvements on Cedar Street, Edgemoor Drive and North Maple Street.
The board also recognized Doye Baker, who is retiring from the town’s Water/Sewer Department after more than 24 years of service. Public Utilities Director Allison Kraft said Baker’s departure “results in a huge loss of institutional knowledge that will be felt for a long time.”
Also recognized was Robert Wayne, who is retiring from the town’s Fleet Department after more than 28 years of service. Compton read a proclamation declaring Dec. 31 as “Robert Wayne Day.”
“He’ll be missed because he does keep that shop running,” Compton said of Wayne.
The board recognized Mooresville Police Cpl. Aaron Moore with the “Life Saver” award for rescuing and reviving a person who tried to take their own life in October, said Mooresville Assistant Police Chief Frank Falzone. Moore said it was humbling to receive the award but also difficult to accept because he was sure any other officer would have done the same thing.