Mooresville board OKs zoning, permit requests

The Mooresville Board of Commissioners approved several zoning and permit requests Monday at the Charles Mack Citizen Center.
In the first request to come before the board, Terry and Joyce Chapman sought to change their property’s zoning from Single Family Residential-3, or R-3, to Single Family Residential-2, or R-2, in order to place new manufactured homes on 20 acres on Eastport Lane.
Since the Chapmans purchased the property many years ago, the land’s zoning has been changed to R-3 which currently prohibits the addition of new manufactured homes, said Planning and Community Development Director Danny Wilson.
The existing manufactured homes on the property need repair but can’t be replaced with new ones because of the current zoning, Wilson said.
“Our house is falling apart,” Joyce Chapman told the Board of Commissioners. “It’s old. It’s not safe.”
The Board of Commissioners, in a 6-0 vote, unanimously approved the rezoning request, as well as a conditional zoning request from the owner of It’s a Matter of Details who sought rezoning to open an auto detailing business at 110 Oak Park Drive.
The Board of Commissioners also unanimously approved a conditional use permit request to install an above ground electrified fence at 598 Oakridge Farm Highway. AMAROK, LLC applied for the permit request on behalf of Mooresville Mini Storage owner Jason Ward who told the board his self-storage business has been broken into several times despite an existing chain link fence and video surveillance system.
In other business, the board awarded a professional services contract for preliminary engineering on the East West Connector Phase II project to SEPI Engineering & Construction for an amount not to exceed $99,705. The scope of services of this contract will take the project up to the 15 percent design which includes functional plans and cost estimates, said town Transportation Engineer Cami Weckerly.
The plan is to budget for the environmental documentation and 25 percent design plans in a future budget year for use with future grant applications, Weckerly said.
The board also adopted a resolution authorizing the town enter into an installment financing contract in an amount not to exceed $46.5 million to fund $30 million of town projects including the construction of the new Mooresville Police Department headquarters, the new fire station, a new fire training facility and the expansion of the fleet services building. The resolution also grants Town Manager Randy Hemann and Chief Financial Officer Deborah Hockett the authority to issue the $30 million in new limited obligation bonds and refund $16.5 million of current outstanding indebtedness to take advantage of low interest rates, said Hockett. The refinancing of the current outstanding debt will save the town $986,207 over the next 11 years, said Hockett.
