Mooresville board OKs zoning, permit requests

The Mooresville Board of Commissioners approved several zoning and permit requests Monday at the Charles Mack Citizen Center.

In the first request to come before the board, Terry and Joyce Chapman sought to change their property’s zoning from Single Family Residential-3, or R-3, to Single Family Residential-2, or R-2, in order to place new manufactured homes on 20 acres on Eastport Lane.

Since the Chapmans purchased the property many years ago, the land’s zoning has been changed to R-3 which currently prohibits the addition of new manufactured homes, said Planning and Community Development Director Danny Wilson.

The existing manufactured homes on the property need repair but can’t be replaced with new ones because of the current zoning, Wilson said.

“Our house is falling apart,” Joyce Chapman told the Board of Commissioners. “It’s old. It’s not safe.”

The Board of Commissioners, in a 6-0 vote, unanimously approved the rezoning request, as well as a conditional zoning request from the owner of It’s a Matter of Details who sought rezoning to open an auto detailing business at 110 Oak Park Drive.