Mooresville board opts to consider two ward maps for re-districting

Commissioners seemed to prefer Option A with a second, modified version of the plan to consider at the next meeting.

In other business, the board authorized Mayor Miles Atkins to sign a letter of promulgation directing the board to adopt adopting the Public Utilities Response Plan in the event of an emergency, said Public Utilities Director Allison Kraft.

In other business, the board unanimously approved in a 6-0 vote a $7.9 million contract with Hall Contracting Corp. for construction of the third and final segment of the Wiggins Road sewer project. This is the final construction contract for the Wiggins Road Pump Station project, consisting of the remaining forcemain serving the new pump station and gravity sewers to remove two existing pump stations from service. Included in the motion to approve the contract was a budget amendment supporting the cost of the construction, Kraft said.

The board also unanimously approved in a 6-0 vote a $70,372 contract to Bell Construction Company, Inc. for the installation of a crosswalk and associated pedestrian improvements on Plantation Ridge Drive at Joe Knox Avenue. The board also approved the associated budget amendment which appropriates the necessary fund balance to complete the project. This project will improve pedestrian safety in the area particularly relating to the bus stop at the YMCA.