Mooresville board postpones action on utility extension request

The Mooresville Board of Commissioners, in a 5-1 vote on Monday, postponed action on an utility extension request for a planned 220 single-family home development on 95 acres off Bridges Farm Road until Aug. 2.

Commissioner Eddie Dingler asked the board to consider a postponement on the utility extension request from Nest Properties, LLC in the hopes more information may be available in 90 days on the possibility of Mount Mourne Fire Department combining with the town for improved fire protection in the southern end of town.

The planned development off Bridges Farm Road near Mecklenburg Highway is located within town corporate limits but on the edge of the town’s five-mile fire department response zone, said Planning and Community Development Director Danny Wilson. Continual development south of town will require a new station and personnel in the area to keep up with growth, town documents said.

Water and sewer would need to be extended to the property at the developer’s expense as there are no utilities adjacent to the site, Wilson said. Nest Properties submitted the utility extension request on behalf of property owners Robin Gray, Fannie Gray, Jan Freshwater and William Freshwater III, according to town documents.