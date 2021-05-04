Mooresville board postpones action on utility extension request

The Mooresville Board of Commissioners, in a 5-1 vote on Monday, postponed action on an utility extension request for a planned 220 single-family home development on 95 acres off Bridges Farm Road until Aug. 2.
Commissioner Eddie Dingler asked the board to consider a postponement on the utility extension request from Nest Properties, LLC in the hopes more information may be available in 90 days on the possibility of Mount Mourne Fire Department combining with the town for improved fire protection in the southern end of town.
The planned development off Bridges Farm Road near Mecklenburg Highway is located within town corporate limits but on the edge of the town’s five-mile fire department response zone, said Planning and Community Development Director Danny Wilson. Continual development south of town will require a new station and personnel in the area to keep up with growth, town documents said.
Water and sewer would need to be extended to the property at the developer’s expense as there are no utilities adjacent to the site, Wilson said. Nest Properties submitted the utility extension request on behalf of property owners Robin Gray, Fannie Gray, Jan Freshwater and William Freshwater III, according to town documents.
Commissioner Barbara Whittington was the sole board member who voted against Dingler’s motion to postpone action Monday. Whittington said she did not support giving the applicant an utility extension because the board had rejected the same request, as well as an annexation request, for a similar development several weeks ago because of concerns over future capacity issues.
But, Commissioner Bobby Compton said the biggest difference is that the 95-acre property off Bridges Farm Road has already been annexed into the town and last week’s property was up for annexation. “It’s part of the town of Mooresville right now,” Compton said. “So, how can we deny water and sewer to part of our city limits?”
Commissioner Thurman Houston said he was concerned about the fire department reaching the development so far out in town limits. Dingler said he has been talking with the Mount Mourne Fire Department about future services and made a motion to postpone any action on the utilities request for 90 days.
Commissioners Gary West, Lisa Qualls, Dingler, Compton and Houston voted to delay action while Whittington voted against it.
In other business, the board unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding and other actions allowing Lansing Melbourne Group, LLC and the town to move forward with the redevelopment of North Church Street and, ultimately, catalyst projects revitalizing downtown Mooresville.
The MOU, right of entry and due diligence access agreement between the town and LMG will give the company access to the 2.7 acres of property at North Church Street and East Moore Avenue, said Wilson. The project objective is to develop a vertical mixed-use project with active first-floor uses on the Moore Avenue corridor and a publicly-owned parking structure, Wilson said.
In other business, the board unanimously approved a conditional zoning request from Alexander Place Shoppes, LLC for vacant property located at Charlotte Highway and Medical Park Road to go from Corridor Mixed Use, or CMX, to CMX with conditions, or CMX-C, to allow the construction of an indoor self-storage facility. The three-story indoor self-storage building will be 68,550 square-feet, include 450 units and have nine parking spaces.
The board also unanimously approved a text amendment from Piedmont Land Development, LLC that would allow for front-loaded town homes in the Town Center, or TC, district on internal streets for infill development.
In other business, the board recognized May 9-15 as National Police Week. West also recognized the two-year anniversary of the death of Mooresville Police Officer Jordan Sheldon who was killed May 4, 2019, in the line of duty.