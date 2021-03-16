Mooresville board recognizes MPD officers

The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday recognized several promotions and accomplishments within the Mooresville Police Department.
Police Chief Ron Campurciani led promotion ceremonies for Assistant Police Chief Bob Dyson, Capt. Jamie Quinn and Sgt. John Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt is the department’s polygraph examiner and serves as vice president of the North Carolina Polygraph Association. “Well deserved, John,” Campurciani said. “Congratulations.”
Of Quinn, Campurciani said “I and the command staff are just so happy to have him in there as captain.” Quinn leads the department’s Criminal Investigations Division which Campurciani called “no small undertaking.”
With the retirement of Assistant Chief Eric Henderson in October, “It was unanimous that Bob Dyson should be the guy to be the next assistant chief,” said Campurciani. “He brings a world of experience with narcotics, a whole bunch of other things with his whole career here in Mooresville.”
Campurciani also recognized Sgt. Ed Gallagher for being awarded the Advanced Certificate from the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission. “It is not an easy accomplishment to get to,” said Campurciani. “It takes a number of years and a number of trainings. It’s quite an honor for an officer to receive their advanced certification.”
Commissioner Gary West also recognized the Mooresville Police Department for achieving the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program, or SHARP, certification from the North Carolina Department of Labor. “Mooresville is only the third police department in the entire state of North Carolina to receive this certification, so I’m very happy to present it to Mooresville PD and also Michelle Mann and Chris Russell who were involved in this,” West said.
In other business, the board unanimously approved the Accelerate Mooresville 2030 Economic Development Plan in a 6-0 vote. The plan aims to update previous economic development plans and lay out a road map to accelerate the recommendations previously made with specific actions and timelines to accelerate Mooresville toward 2030, said Assistant Town Manager Beau Falgout.
The board also unanimously adopted a resolution directing an application to the Local Government Commission for approval for a 2012 Enterprise Systems Revenue Refunding Bond in an amount not to exceed $24 million. The board also approved Chief Financial Officer Deborah Hockett to move forward with TD Bank for the refunding bond.
In other business, the board unanimously approved a third supplemental agreement for Blythe Development Co. on the Briarcliff Area Sidewalk Improvement Project for an amount not to exceed $380,480 and add 206 days to the contract time. This supplemental agreement will cover additional work associated with design changes necessitated by unexpected utility issues, said Engineering Services Director Jon Young.