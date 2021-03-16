Mooresville board recognizes MPD officers

Commissioner Gary West also recognized the Mooresville Police Department for achieving the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program, or SHARP, certification from the North Carolina Department of Labor. “Mooresville is only the third police department in the entire state of North Carolina to receive this certification, so I’m very happy to present it to Mooresville PD and also Michelle Mann and Chris Russell who were involved in this,” West said.

In other business, the board unanimously approved the Accelerate Mooresville 2030 Economic Development Plan in a 6-0 vote. The plan aims to update previous economic development plans and lay out a road map to accelerate the recommendations previously made with specific actions and timelines to accelerate Mooresville toward 2030, said Assistant Town Manager Beau Falgout.

The board also unanimously adopted a resolution directing an application to the Local Government Commission for approval for a 2012 Enterprise Systems Revenue Refunding Bond in an amount not to exceed $24 million. The board also approved Chief Financial Officer Deborah Hockett to move forward with TD Bank for the refunding bond.

In other business, the board unanimously approved a third supplemental agreement for Blythe Development Co. on the Briarcliff Area Sidewalk Improvement Project for an amount not to exceed $380,480 and add 206 days to the contract time. This supplemental agreement will cover additional work associated with design changes necessitated by unexpected utility issues, said Engineering Services Director Jon Young.