Mooresville board tables rezoning request

After more than an hour of discussion, public comment, and deliberation, the Mooresville Board of Commissioners voted to table a rezoning request for a proposed housing development project for 90 days.

The project, a plan to develop 579 residential units on a 96-acre piece of land off Transco Road in southern Mooresville, required the land to be rezoned and, after much discussion between the board and the developers, as well as open discussion between board members, the decision was made to put off the vote until April at the earliest.

Outside of the planned housing to be developed in the project, lead developer LIV Developments of Alabama also proposed that the new community would include a greenway as well as space for a restaurant.

The developer would also set aside 14 acres for a public park, a proposal that is estimated to equal roughly a $2 million donation to the town of Mooresville and its parks and recreation department.

Ultimately, the decision to table to issue came down to the traffic headaches the new development could pose to an area of Mooresville that can ill-afford more car traffic. Many members of the Langtree and Davidson Pointe communities were on hand to express similar concerns.

After an initial motion to approve the rezoning request, Mayor Miles Atkins asked the board to reconsider and to pull their proposal to approve it to give the applicants more time to iron out any issues with the development.

Another housing development, this time in the northeast corner of Mooresville, was presented to the board in the form of a rezoning request. This project, an addition to the Pecan Hills neighborhood, plans to add another 123 single-family lots to the subdivision.

A handful of residents that already live in the Pecan Hill neighborhood, as well as on nearby Shinnville Road, turned up to voice opposition of the proposal.

By a unanimous vote, the commissioners voted to deny the developer’s request.

Back on the southern end of town, once again near Langtree Road, a voluntary annexation and utility extension request was passed for a 15.5-acre property on the corner of Alcove Road and Culbreth Lane that will allow construction of a proposed housing development as well as Mooresville’s first lakefront hotel.

The project, called Sunset Cove, calls for just over 280 condominiums to be constructed alongside a planned resort. Construction will begin sometime in late 2023 and will cost upward of $250 million.

Other measures passed on Tuesday

A request from the police department to purchase six patrol vehicles totaling $294,120.

A request from the police department to approve a budget amendment to add funding for one school resource officer for the Mooresville Graded School District intermediate schools for the remainder of this fiscal year.

A request from engineering to approve a revised resolution authorizing condemnation to acquire certain property for the construction of East West Connector Phase I.

A request from the police department to purchase thirteen in-car cameras for new patrol vehicles in the amount of $101,920.