Mooresville board votes against annexation request

The board also unanimously approved an amendment to transfer $6.5 million from the Capital Reserve Fund to partially fund construction of the Liberty Park Phase II project and the Mooresville Skate Park. Ordinances in the town’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget, adopted in June, allocate the expenditures for the construction of the two projects, but did not specify the funding source, said Chief Financial Officer Deborah Hockett. Of this amount, $5 million will fund Phase II renovations of Liberty Park, including the addition of new play structures, connective walking trails, a covered basketball court and an interactive water fountain. The town is rebidding the Liberty Park Phase II project on Oct. 21, said Town Manager Randy Hemann. The remaining $1.5 million will fund construction of the new Mooresville Skate Park whose features are set to include a snake run, two bowls, an urban street plaza and pump track, new restrooms and a shaded area.