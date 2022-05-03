Mooresville board votes down rezoning request

For more than an hour, residents of the communities on and around Blume Road in western Mooresville made their opinions heard on a proposed new housing community.

Citing both the town of Mooresville’s own zoning guidelines, as well as the increased traffic that additional housing would invite, the vast majority of the residents expressed their displeasure with the proposal and requested that it be struck down by the Mooresville Board of Commissioners.

In the end, their concerns were heard as the board voted 3-2 to reject the proposed rezoning that would have allowed the construction of the housing development.

The development, which was planned to be built on a roughly 21-acre plot of land bordering both Blume Road and Beech Tree Road, was proposed to have approximately 108 units constructed as part of a multi-family building.

The motion for rezoning was denied on the grounds that it was inconsistent with the OneMooresville Plan due to the proposed density of over five dwelling units per acre being far greater than what is allowed by current zoning guidelines.

Commissioners Lisa Qualls, Gary West and Eddie Dingler voted against the proposal. Barbara Whittington recused herself from the discussions and voting because of her close personal relationship with the applicants. Thurman Houston and Bobby Compton voted to approve the rezoning.

The board also approved two measures to get the project dubbed the “Mooresville East-West Connector” closer to beginning. The project will ultimately connect the Shearers Road area to Langtree Road. Phase 1 of the project is set to begin soon.

Also on the agenda was a proposal for a road rejuvenation project that is expected to cost upward of $1.4 million.

Other agenda items passed

● A request from the police department to pay Axon Enterprises, Inc. $378,425.80 for Year 3 of the five-year contract for in-car and body worn cameras.

● A request from finance to approve an amendment to transfer funds in the amount of $136,000 from the Utility Fund in order to establish the Water Treatment Plant I Clearwell Project Ordinance.

● A request from Technology & Innovation to amend the Fiber Optic Agreement and Grant of IRU between TDS Broadband, LLC. and the town of Mooresville to add additional dark fibers for the Westside Library and the Police Department in the amount of $13,848.

● The Certificate of Sufficiency and set a public hearing on June 20 at 6 p.m. to consider the voluntary annexation)of approximately 10.61 acres located at approximately 1222 and 1228 Brawley School Road.

● The Certificate of Sufficiency and set a public hearing on June 6 at 6 p.m. to consider the voluntary annexation of approximately 1.52 acres located at 123 Rocky River Road.

● The Certificate of Sufficiency and set a public hearing on June 20 at 6 p.m. to consider the voluntary annexation of approximately 74.86 acres located at 1934 Charlotte Highway.