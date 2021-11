Several students of the Mooresville Brazilian Jiu Jitsu program recently competed in the North American Grappling Association tournament at the Cabarrus Arena in Charlotte.

The best Jiu Jitsu competitors from the southeast come to compete in the tournament.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The students from Mooresville who competed ranged in age from 5 to 13.

The team won five first-place Samurai swords, 12 second-place medals and four third-place medals.

The school is located at 205 Overhill Drive, Mooresville.