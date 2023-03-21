Cadet Col. Gabriel Valentin Dunn of the North Carolina Wing’s Iredell Composite Squadron has achieved the Gen. Carl A. Spaatz Award (#2439), the highest achievement a Civil Air Patrol cadet can attain.

The Spaatz award, attained by fewer than one-half of 1% of all cadets, is presented to cadets who have demonstrated excellence in leadership, character, fitness, and aerospace education. Cadets qualify for the honor after devoting an average of four years to progress through 16 achievements in the cadet program. Along the way they develop self-discipline, a strong sense of personal responsibility, the ability to lead and persuade, and the foundation necessary for pursuing a career in aviation, space, or technology.

The final step is a four-part exam consisting of a challenging physical fitness test, an essay exam testing the cadet’s moral reasoning, and comprehensive written exams on leadership and aerospace education. Those achieving the award attain CAP’s highest cadet rank, cadet colonel.

Dunn has built an extensive resume in his Civil Air Patrol career, serving in positions of significant responsibility at his home squadron and at the state and region levels. He has served as his squadron’s representative to the statewide Cadet Advisory Council (CAC); he currently serves as the chair of the Mid-Atlantic Region CAC, and he is the Mid-Atlantic Region’s alternate representative to the National CAC.

Dunn’s future career goals are in the field of medicine, and so he has particularly applied himself in developing medic skills during his CAP tenure. He is a field medic first class in Civil Air Patrol. He is qualified for basic life support with the American Heart Association and adult and pediatric first aid/CPR/AED with the American Red Cross. He has served as a medic for CAP events too numerous to count across the North Carolina Wing. He has also trained and then served as a squadron medic at the prestigious Hawk Mountain Ranger School in Pennsylvania. Interestingly, on the day he received his Spaatz award at the annual North Carolina Wing Conference, Dunn also passed his Emergency Medical Technician final exam at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.

One of the things Dunn is most known for across the N.C. Wing is his involvement with the Black Spade Wilderness School, which hosts challenging search and rescue training weekends for Civil Air Patrol cadets. Dunn has been a key part of Black Spade since its inception and is the current cadet commander.

Dunn is the son of Jimmy and Galina Dunn of Mooresville.

The Spaatz Award is named in honor of General Carl “Tooey” Spaatz, the first chief of staff of the United States Air Force and a giant in the history of airpower. After retiring from the Air Force, Spaatz served as the first chairman of the Civil Air Patrol National Board.

The Iredell Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol meets weekly at the Statesville Regional Airport. For more information, contact 2nd Lt William Brown, Iredell Composite Squadron Public Affairs Officer, william.k.brown@ncwgcap.org or visit the ‘Iredell Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol’ Facebook page.