Mooresville cemetery is an official location for fifth year

National nonprofit Wreaths Across America announced in a release that Willow Valley Cemetery in Mooresville has once again joined in the mission to remember, honor and teach as an official location for 2022. This is the fifth year that the cemetery will participate in this national program.

Wreaths Across America started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about the sacrifices made for us to live freely. This year, there will be more than 3,100 participating locations placing veterans’ wreaths on Dec. 17, National Wreaths Across America Day, with more than two million volunteers coming together.

The goal for Willow Valley Cemetery is to raise enough funds to place 300 sponsored veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of all the local heroes laid to rest there, to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration.

“We are forever grateful for the thousands of supporters who dedicate their time and effort to fulfilling our mission all year long,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and without their continued support, Wreaths Across America would not exist.”

Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America or sponsoring a wreath for Willow Valley Cemetery, are invited to visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/NCIFHm to learn more.

National Wreaths Across America Day is a free community event open to all people.