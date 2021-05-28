Mooresville Christian Mission launches new strategic plan to tackle generational poverty

The Mooresville Christian Mission recently launched a new multi-year strategic plan designed to address the challenge of generational poverty in the Mooresville area.
The five-year plan centers on the mission's role as the community's entry point in the social safety net system, leveraging trust-built relationships with people experiencing poverty to move them from emergency relief to ongoing stabilization and, ultimately, self-sufficiency. Key components of the new plan call for increased case management, new programs, and services designed to help move people out of poverty, "no wrong door" approach to ensure collaboration with all of our faith partners and other agencies and organizations in the Mooresville area.
"The mission has been the go-to social service agency in the Mooresville community for decades, and our new plan advances our commitment to ending generation poverty in Mooresville," said Amy LaCount, the mission's executive director. "After a very challenging year for many in our community, the Mission is prepared to increase its impact in service to people in need."
The key to fulfilling this vision will be designing and constructing a new facility for the mission. The mission learned last year that it would need to find a new home as its current home is being sold. The mission's board and staff leadership are excited about the opportunity to create a purpose-built facility to house the organization's new approach to addressing the needs of people in poverty. In addition to continuing to provide crisis financial assistance, a food pantry, and a free resource store, the mission is preparing to launch NETworX; a relationship-centered program focused on education and mentorship through mutual accountability, goal setting, and celebration. The mission also recently launched Drive to Thrive, which provides access to transportation for individuals enrolled in poverty alleviation programming. These efforts are designed to overcome the barriers to self-sufficiency that keep families in poverty.
"Through partnerships with the community and the involvement of many volunteers and donors, we have been able to make a real difference in the lives of people experiencing poverty," LaCount said. "As we look to the future, we are deepening our commitment in service to people in need as we work to end generational poverty in our region."
Individuals interested in exploring the mission's programming, or to sign up to volunteer, can visit the mission's website at www.ourchristianmission.org