Mooresville Christian Mission launches new strategic plan to tackle generational poverty

The Mooresville Christian Mission recently launched a new multi-year strategic plan designed to address the challenge of generational poverty in the Mooresville area.

The five-year plan centers on the mission's role as the community's entry point in the social safety net system, leveraging trust-built relationships with people experiencing poverty to move them from emergency relief to ongoing stabilization and, ultimately, self-sufficiency. Key components of the new plan call for increased case management, new programs, and services designed to help move people out of poverty, "no wrong door" approach to ensure collaboration with all of our faith partners and other agencies and organizations in the Mooresville area.

"The mission has been the go-to social service agency in the Mooresville community for decades, and our new plan advances our commitment to ending generation poverty in Mooresville," said Amy LaCount, the mission's executive director. "After a very challenging year for many in our community, the Mission is prepared to increase its impact in service to people in need."