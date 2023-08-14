Low-income families are being walloped with increased expenses that put them at risk of being evicted. The Christian Mission, a local nonprofit serving the Mooresville area, is stretching every donor dollar as far as possible to keep families off the streets.

“The need right now is higher than we’ve seen in the past few years due to COVID-19 assistance programs coming to an end, higher food prices, and rent increasing as much as $500 a month for our clients,” said Scotty Moore, assistant director of The Christian Mission. “We want our community to know our doors are open to help.”

Last year, The Christian Mission (TCM) prevented 481 individuals from loss of shelter. According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, a chronically homeless person costs taxpayers an average of $35,578 to $60,000 annually. A conservative estimate reveals The Christian Mission’s rent assistance program saved taxpayers $17 million last year.

“While emergency shelters serve the need for crisis situations, the best solution is to keep families in their homes. Displaced children are more likely to incur threats to their health, safety, and well-being. They are at higher risk of many things, such as low literacy levels and being trafficked for sex or labor. Our rent assistance program aims to keep families in their homes and off the streets,” said Amy LaCount, executive director.

The Christian Mission is a trusted name in the community. The organization has served Iredell County for 84 years by providing crisis assistance and skill-building programs to help families climb a ladder out of poverty. In addition, the organization gives out an average of $2 million in food assistance each year. A key factor in moving individuals and families to self-sufficiency is the foundation of trust the agency builds with those seeking help.

One client recently shared about The Christian Mission, “They are absolutely wonderful! When my late husband was ill, and after he passed, they helped me in so many ways. My family and friends helped me with my husband’s funeral expenses, but then I was left with some pretty high, expensive rent, and utilities that still needed to be paid. I have had some very difficult times over the past few years, and the people at the Mission have been absolutely incredible. I don’t know how I would have managed without them!”

There is more work to be done to reduce poverty in our area. The Christian Mission has outgrown its home on North Broad Street in Mooresville, hampering its ability to help more families. The organization seeks funds to renovate a 27,000-square-foot building at 919 N. Main St. in the heart of downtown for easy access. Seventy-one percent of their campaign goal has been met, and community support is needed to help them cross the finish line. All donations are tax-deductible.

“When times get tough, this community will step up. They will come to your aid. People aren’t coming for a handout, they’re coming for a way of life, and that’s what The Christian Mission does. People are treated with dignity no matter where they come from, what their status is, or what religion they are. They will be treated fairly and loved. We have to meet people where they are to make a change in their life. Please help us make Mooresville the best place you could ever live,” said Thurman Houston, board member, The Christian Mission.

If you would like to make a donation or learn more, visit www.thechristianmission.org or contact Susan Wolff, development director, at swolff@thechristianmission.org.