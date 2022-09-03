Mooresville Christian students earn academic recognition

Mooresville Christian Academy students Asher Bryant and Carson Fuller were both awarded academic honors with the College Board for their academic excellence. The recognition was given to students who maintain at least a 3.5 GPA or higher, have excelled on the PSAT and attend a school in a small town.

Mooresville Christian Academy students excelled in College Board assessments and schoolwork to earn these awards, which colleges use to identify academically competitive students.

“We’re thrilled that our students have earned this recognition. We are very proud of them for their achievements in their classrooms and on College Board assessments,” said Bruce Peters, head of school for Mooresville Christian Academy. “These programs help students from small town backgrounds stand out to colleges during admissions.”

“We want to honor the hard work of these students through the College Board National Recognition Programs. This program creates a way for colleges and scholarship programs to connect directly with underrepresented students who they are hoping to reach,” said Tarlin Ray, College Board senior vice president of BigFuture. “We hope the award winners and their families celebrate this prestigious honor and it helps them plan for their big future.”

“This award puts me one step closer to the Air Force Academy and proves that a small private Christian school can provide a quality education,” said Asher Bryant.

Carson Fuller echoed those sentiments when he said, “Through hard work, dedication, and the support of my teachers, I know I am ready for college and to fulfill the calling God has for me. This award shows that even students from small, Christian schools can succeed.”