Mooresville church launches women’s ministry

Church starts women’s group
Mooresville Christian Outreach, 635 W. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, is launching its women’s ministry, Women of MCO, with a luncheon at the church Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
This special event will feature a dynamic speaker, Dr. Apostle Beverly Smith, who was ordained into ministry in 1998 and is the director and instructor for Life Christian University-BSM Huntersville campus. According to her site, the “ministry BSM — Throne of His Glory, is a training and developing and equipping ministry, training and developing people for God’s purposes.”
Smith established and founded her nonprofit Christian ministry in 1995. She holds Destiny Conventions for the body of Christ, youth empowerment programs, Saturday Grocery community service and Wholeness Development programs for women, children and the elderly.
The author of five books, Smith is on television in the Charlotte metropolitan area as well as on social media platforms.
All are invited to join the Women of MCO for this time of praise and worship, followed by lunch. Tickets are $12 for the event.
For additional information about the event or tickets, call 704-663-2263, email mooresvillechristian@gmail.com or visit the Mooresville Christian Outreach church office.
Nurse joins Primary Care Gateway
Lake Norman Medical Group, Primary Care Gateway, welcomes Certified Nurse Practitioner Emily Murray, AGACNP-BC, where she will join Dr. James Allen, internal medicine, and Nurse Practitioner Emily McAuley, MSN, NP-C, in the medical practice.
As a certified nurse practitioner, Murray focuses on internal medicine, managing chronic illnesses and diseases, wellness exams and acute visits for adults and geriatric patients. She focuses, as well, on educating patients for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
To learn more about Primary Care Gateway, 157 Professional Park Drive, Suite A, in Mooresville, or to schedule an appointment with Murray, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com. You may also call the office at 704-662-3967 to schedule an in-person or telehealth appointment.From staff reports