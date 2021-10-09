 Skip to main content
Mooresville church preschool collects snacks, drinks for firefighters
Mooresville church preschool collects snacks, drinks for firefighters

In celebration of Fire Safety Month in October, the preschool at Vanderburg United Methodist Church collected snacks and drinks for the firefighters at Shepherds Fire Department and had a visit from the fire department.

