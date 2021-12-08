Mooresville church presented drive-thru Nativity

On Saturday from 3-4 p.m., the pastor and members of Fieldstone Presbyterian Church shared the Christmas story at a drive thru Nativity. Eight stations on the birth of Jesus Christ were enacted by the members to those who visited the special event at the church, located at 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville. The Rev. Inger Manchester, pastor of the local congregation, shared that “Fieldstone had so much fun telling the story of the birth of Christ. It was a great opportunity to share love with the community and the joy of Christmas, too! We had so much fun. Look forward to next year. Merry Christmas!”