 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mooresville church presented drive-thru Nativity
0 Comments
alert top story

Mooresville church presented drive-thru Nativity

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Saturday from 3-4 p.m., the pastor and members of Fieldstone Presbyterian Church shared the Christmas story at a drive thru Nativity. Eight stations on the birth of Jesus Christ were enacted by the members to those who visited the special event at the church, located at 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville. The Rev. Inger Manchester, pastor of the local congregation, shared that “Fieldstone had so much fun telling the story of the birth of Christ. It was a great opportunity to share love with the community and the joy of Christmas, too! We had so much fun. Look forward to next year. Merry Christmas!”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scott Peterson resentenced to life in wife’s death

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics