Mooresville church to host free outdoor concert
Looking for some fun the whole family can enjoy?

Then save the date of Aug. 22 from 5-8 p.m. for a foot-stomping good time and free outdoor concert. Open to all, the evening will feature the popular four-piece band Love Not Money with Randall and Jayne Sprinkle and friends. The special occasion is being hosted by St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, Mooresville, located across from Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.

There will be two food trucks on-site, Meadows Italiano and The Dog House; however, attendees are encouraged to bring a cooler with beverages to enjoy along with lawn chairs or blankets. And invite friends, family and neighbors to join in the fun community event.

Worshipping together since 1991, St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church is a spiritually vibrant and growing community with nearly 500 members from across the Lake Norman region.

For additional information, call Charley Patterson at 704-663-5659 or 704-928-6607 or visit http://www.welcomestpat.org/.

