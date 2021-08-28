Mooresville church to host golf tournament

The United Methodist Men at Williamsons Chapel United Methodist Church is sponsoring a golf tournament to be held Sept. 24 at the Mallard Head Country Club, 185 Mallard Way, Mooresville.

Check in will begin that Friday at 10 a.m., with a shotgun start at noon. The format of play will be Captain’s Choice, four person teams of both men and women. Cost to participate is $75.

Special hole-in-one prizes at the tournament will include a car by Randy Marion and $25,000 from Sawyer Insurance.

Hole sponsors at $100 each and golfers are being sought. Those wishing to be a sponsor or join tournament play may send a check to WCUMC, c/o Michael Brotherton, 575 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, NC 28117. Sign up forms for both players and sponsors may be found on the church’s website at https://www.willchapumc.org/community/umm.

Proceeds from the event will go to support local missions includes including Habitat for Humanity, The Christian Mission and FeedNC.