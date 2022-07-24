Mooresville church to host love offering concert

Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Highway, will be hosting gospel pianist David Musselman in concert Aug. 6. Doors will open for seating at 6:15 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7 p.m. There is no charge for admission, but a love offering will be taken.

Musselman has performed in every state in the U.S. and several countries throughout the world for many years as a concert pianist and gospel evangelist. He also taught as a professor of music at Liberty University. He was formerly the accompanist for “The Old-Time Gospel Hour” television program at Thomas Road Baptist Church.

It was noted in a news release that “God has blessed David with an award-winning talent that is versatile and professional, always captivating the ears of music lovers of all tastes and genres, from classical to southern gospel. He plays with precision, expression, and expertise that can be compared with, or exceeds, the performance of any top recognized concert pianist alive today. He does it all to the Glory of God.”

David also serves as the assistant director of development for Training Pastors International of Lynchburg, Virginia.

Training Pastors International (TPI) is an international ministry training program devoted to training national pastors throughout the world. They seek to partner with individuals and churches in the United States who are interested in helping to train these pastors and take U.S. pastors on short-term mission trips to strategic locations around the world, partnering with national, indigenous leaders to conduct pastoral training institutes.