Mooresville church to host revival and homecoming

Caldwell Chapel AME Zion Church, 123 Langtree Road, Mooresville, will be hosting three nights of revival Sept. 16-18, followed by a special homecoming service Sept. 20.

The revival, with the theme “The Year of Acceleration,” is taken from Amos 9: 13-15 and will begin at 6 p.m. each day. A different speaker will bring the message each service as follows: Sept. 16, Brother Donald Davis of the host church; Sept. 17, the Rev. Carolyn Bratton of St. Stephens AME Zion Church in Gastonia; and Sept. 18, the Rev. Dairl Scott Jr. of Walls Memorial AME Zion Church in Charlotte.

The Rev. Keno L. Cannady of Union Bethel AME Zion Church in Cornelius will be the guest pastor for the homecoming service, which will begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The revival and homecoming are all drive-in services. The Rev. Louis Hunter Jr. is pastor of the local church, and he and the congregation invite all to attend these special services.