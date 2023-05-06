A seminar about the ongoing effects of COVID-19 on children, sponsored by St. Patrick’s Episcopal Preschool, will be held on May 11 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at St Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, Mooresville.

Dr. Lillian Ferdinands, pediatrician, and Dr. Ami O’Neill, psychologist, will lead a discussion on the social and emotional repercussions of COVID-19 on the young child.

Parents, caregivers and teachers are encouraged to come and learn how to identify concerns. Q&A time will be provided. A list of local support resources will be available. RSVP is requested but not required.

For additional information, call 704-663-5659.