Be the Sermon Sunday at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church will be celebrated Feb. 26 at 10:30 a.m. Everyone is invited to this fun and educational experience, regardless of age or ability. St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church is partnering again with Rise Against Hunger to package balanced and nutritious meals that will be shipped across the globe to those facing hunger today. After a short Eucharist, attendees will Be the Sermon by packing 10,000 meals. This occasion to help feed others is a great way to learn more about communities around the world. Rise Against Hunger (www.riseagainsthunger.org) is headquartered in Raleigh and has been providing meals globally for 25 years. St. Patrick’s is located at 164 Fairview Road in Mooresville. For additional information, call 704-663-5659. Here, St. Patrick’s members are shown packing meals during a a previous Be the Sermon event.
Mooresville church to pack 10,000 meals
From staff reports
